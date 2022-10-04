ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Job Market's ‘Game of Musical Chairs' May Be Slowing — But Workers Still Have Power, Say Economists

By Greg Iacurci,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight

September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Labor Market#Job Postings#U S Economy#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Personal Finance
NBC Chicago

The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019

Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy