Delegates appear to fall asleep during Therese Coffey’s speech at Conservative conference

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Members of the audience appeared to fall asleep during Therese Coffey’s speech at Conservative Party conference.

The health secretary was telling delegates in Birmingham that patient waiting times of over two years have “virtually been eliminated” when the camera panned to the audience.

At least four members of the audience could then be seen sleeping as she spoke.

During her speech, Ms Coffey also said that the Tories “will always be on your side when you need care the most”.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

