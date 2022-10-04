ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice

If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Joe Biden
Jessica Watkins
The Associated Press

Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and its newest justice, said before the term began that she was “ready to work.” She made that clear during arguments in the opening cases. The tally: 4,568 words spoken over nearly six hours this past week, about 50% more than any of the eight other justices, according to Adam Feldman, the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog. The justices as a whole are generally a talkative bunch, questioning lawyers in rapid succession. For now, Jackson’s approach seems less like Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went 10 years without asking a question, and more like Justice Neil Gorsuch, who in his first year was one of the more active questioners. On Tuesday, in a case that could weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, which sought to bar racial discrimination in voting, Jackson was particularly vocal.
Daily Beast

Why Biden’s Marijuana Move Is a Midterm ‘No Brainer’

A fiery speech in Philadelphia that called far-right Republicans a threat to democracy. A $400 billion executive action canceling student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. A mass pardon of thousands of people convicted under federal marijuana laws and a potential end to prohibition. After decades of campaigning,...
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Daily Beast

Most Republican Nominees—299 Total—Deny 2020 Election Result

Most of the Republican nominees on the ballot this November have either denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis. In total, there are 299 GOP election deniers seeking House, Senate, and statewide offices in 48 out of 50 states, with the majority of the deniers currently forecast to win their races. Some 174 are running in safely Republican seats, while another 51 will feature in closely contested races. The races examined by the Post—which include races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Senate and the House—all hold at least some degree of power overseeing future elections in the U.S.
Michigan Advance

Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.  But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills  “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Daily Beast

Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America

The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage. No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona. When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.
