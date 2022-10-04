Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Texted About Bloody Civil ‘War’ Before Jan. 6
Prosecutors say his messages show a plot to keep Trump in office. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes talked openly of civil war in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors revealed on Friday. Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to...
Daily Beast
Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice
If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Says Paying for Abortion Is ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’
As the story about Herschel Walker paying for a former girlfriend’s abortion gets harder and harder to deny, the Georgia Senate candidate’s denials are getting more and more absurd. After The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night that the anonymous woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in...
Daily Beast
Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Daily Beast
‘Daily Show’ Unloads on GOP’s Baffling Defense of Herschel Walker
At the end of a very bad week for Herschel Walker, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah dug into the Republican Party’s reaction to the “walking Maury Povich episode” currently running for Senate in Georgia. And he couldn’t quite believe what he found. Describing Walker as...
Daily Beast
American Tourist Murdered in Turks and Caicos Ambush Was a Beloved NAACP Leader
An NAACP leader from Arlington, Virginia, has been identified as the American who was gunned down over the weekend while he vacationed in Turks and Caicos, local authorities said. Kent Carter was traveling back from an excursion on Sunday evening when his group was ambushed by gang members. The suspects,...
Daily Beast
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and its newest justice, said before the term began that she was “ready to work.” She made that clear during arguments in the opening cases. The tally: 4,568 words spoken over nearly six hours this past week, about 50% more than any of the eight other justices, according to Adam Feldman, the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog. The justices as a whole are generally a talkative bunch, questioning lawyers in rapid succession. For now, Jackson’s approach seems less like Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went 10 years without asking a question, and more like Justice Neil Gorsuch, who in his first year was one of the more active questioners. On Tuesday, in a case that could weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, which sought to bar racial discrimination in voting, Jackson was particularly vocal.
Daily Beast
Kremlin Sources Slam ‘Losing’ Putin and His ‘Dumpster Fire’ War in Explosive Report
As Ukrainian forces continue to make gains against the Russian army, whispered grievances about Vladimir Putin have begun to fly around the Kremlin about the war and efforts to avoid celebrating his birthday, which falls on Friday. “It quickly became clear that we’re better off not holding any celebrations right...
Daily Beast
Why Biden’s Marijuana Move Is a Midterm ‘No Brainer’
A fiery speech in Philadelphia that called far-right Republicans a threat to democracy. A $400 billion executive action canceling student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. A mass pardon of thousands of people convicted under federal marijuana laws and a potential end to prohibition. After decades of campaigning,...
Daily Beast
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism. “I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Daily Beast
Inside the Loony MAGA Media Career of Top GOP Governor Pick Tudor Dixon
The years that Tudor Dixon spent hosting a daily show on the conservative TV network Real America’s Voice, she has said herself, prepared her for the job she is seeking now: governor of the state of Michigan. “I’ve been in the media, and I’ve been in the weeds on...
Daily Beast
Most Republican Nominees—299 Total—Deny 2020 Election Result
Most of the Republican nominees on the ballot this November have either denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis. In total, there are 299 GOP election deniers seeking House, Senate, and statewide offices in 48 out of 50 states, with the majority of the deniers currently forecast to win their races. Some 174 are running in safely Republican seats, while another 51 will feature in closely contested races. The races examined by the Post—which include races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Senate and the House—all hold at least some degree of power overseeing future elections in the U.S.
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion. But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Daily Beast
Dr. Oz Is Making the Pennsylvania Senate Campaign All About Crime—and It’s Working
After months of the political equivalent of throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks, Dr. Mehmet Oz—Republican nominee for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania—found the issue to transform his underdog race against Democrat John Fetterman into a newly competitive toss-up. With crime on the rise almost everywhere,...
Daily Beast
Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America
The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage. No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona. When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.
