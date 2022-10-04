(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO