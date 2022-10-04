Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: Man in custody following a “credible threat” to Superior daycare
SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident in the Mariner Mall neighborhood of Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking...
boreal.org
Hermantown Police Investigate Possible $100k Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case. The claim comes from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member. The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
FOX 21 Online
Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex
DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
WDIO-TV
Snow days ending are possible in Duluth by using online learning
Ending snow days in Duluth public schools is a possibility by having students rely on online learning during snow days. There is a set number of days requiring students in school, but snow days interrupt the academic year. This means, schools need to compensate by taking days off summer vacation or by extending school days.
Slipping roadway causes work on Scenic Highway 61 on Lake Superior's North Shore
Slipping roadway causes work on Scenic Highway 61 on Lake Superior’s North Shore, meaning a four-mile detour during a busy fall tourism season.
WDIO-TV
Hometown Hero Outdoors is expanding their adventures to firefighters and EMTs
To help mark their 5th anniversary, Hometown Hero Outdoors is adding to the family. They are now including firefighters and EMTs in their groups of people who can apply for the free outdoor trips. Originally, it was law enforcement, military, and veterans. Les Albert is a field staff for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave
DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
Minnesota Man Gets Life Sentence For 1986 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
WDIO-TV
USPS mail delays in Superior due to policy changes
USPS has been experiencing some delivery issues in Superior, Wisconsin. While Bayfield’s mailing issue is more significant, with residents not receiving mail up to two weeks. However, the lack of mail delivered by USPS is becoming more of a problem in the Northland. On average, USPS processes 17.7 million...
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified
The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth
There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
boreal.org
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash
Hermantown city leaders are discussing what to do after a historic home was damaged in a plane crash Saturday night. Sadly, three people on board the plane died in the crash. The two homeowners, who were sleeping at the time, were not injured. The home suffered serious damage. The home...
3 dead after plane rips roof off Minnesota home, victims identified
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people aboard a small airplane were killed when it crashed into a two-story house, but the home’s occupants were miraculously uninjured. Jason Hoffman and his wife had been asleep for a little over an hour when a Cessna 172 tore through the bedroom ceiling of their Hermantown home just before midnight on Saturday.
Comments / 0