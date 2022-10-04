ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

City
Hermantown, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Hermantown, MN
Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex

DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
WDIO-TV

Snow days ending are possible in Duluth by using online learning

Ending snow days in Duluth public schools is a possibility by having students rely on online learning during snow days. There is a set number of days requiring students in school, but snow days interrupt the academic year. This means, schools need to compensate by taking days off summer vacation or by extending school days.
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Gets Life Sentence For 1986 Murder

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
WDIO-TV

USPS mail delays in Superior due to policy changes

USPS has been experiencing some delivery issues in Superior, Wisconsin. While Bayfield’s mailing issue is more significant, with residents not receiving mail up to two weeks. However, the lack of mail delivered by USPS is becoming more of a problem in the Northland. On average, USPS processes 17.7 million...
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
MIX 108

New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth

There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
DULUTH, MN

