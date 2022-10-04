Read full article on original website
Chelsea Building Products Expands Partnership with Hood Distribution
Chelsea Building Products is expanding its network of distributors to now include Hood Distribution’s newly opened Hagerstown, Md., location for the distribution of its premier line of siding, Everlast advanced composite siding. Hood is a wholesale specialty building products distributor with 14 locations in the eastern U.S. and one...
Frameless Hardware Co. and Friese Foundation Invest in Glazier Education through the National Glass Association
The National Glass Association (NGA) is pleased to announce that the Frameless Hardware Company (FHC) and the Friese Foundation have committed to continue and increase respective generous support of glass and glazing industry education in 2023 through MyGlassClass.com. Formed by industry veterans Chris Hanstad and Barry Sutherland, FHC has positioned...
VSC Welcomes Trusscore as Newest Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to welcome Trusscore as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “With their focus on developing products...
Marvin to Partner in Well Living Lab’s Test Home
The Well Living Lab has announced that Alliance member Marvin, a Minnesota-based, family-owned and -led company known for its window and door manufacturing, will be its partner in developing a Well Living Lab test home. The Well Living Lab Test Home: A Marvin Collaboration is anticipated to open in 2023...
Greenheck Supports Schools Looking to Improve HVAC, IAQ
A recently released White House Fact Sheet, Back to School 2022: Giving Every School the Tools to Prevent COVID-19 Spread and Stay Safely Open All Year Long, cites improving indoor air quality across America’s school buildings through effective ventilation and filtration as an important part of COVID-19 prevention. In addition to other layered prevention strategies, taking action to improve indoor air quality can also reduce the risk of exposure to particles, aerosols, and other contaminants, and improve the health of building occupants. Proper ventilation and good indoor air quality have also been shown to improve student academic performance in schools.
3D Viewer Gives Better Understanding of Insulated Metal Panels in Wall and Roof Applications
All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) has launched a new 3D viewer to help customers gain a comprehensive understanding of the components within the company’s insulated metal panels for wall and roof applications. The intuitive online resource is developed in an easy-to-use interface for customers to better visualize construction details...
