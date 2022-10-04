A recently released White House Fact Sheet, Back to School 2022: Giving Every School the Tools to Prevent COVID-19 Spread and Stay Safely Open All Year Long, cites improving indoor air quality across America’s school buildings through effective ventilation and filtration as an important part of COVID-19 prevention. In addition to other layered prevention strategies, taking action to improve indoor air quality can also reduce the risk of exposure to particles, aerosols, and other contaminants, and improve the health of building occupants. Proper ventilation and good indoor air quality have also been shown to improve student academic performance in schools.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO