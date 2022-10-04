ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West criticised for wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at Yeezy fashion show

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Kanye West has been criticised for wearing a “ White Lives Matter ” shirt during his YZY SZN 9 presentation during Paris fashion week.

Models also sported white versions of the shirt on the runway during his season nine collection, raising some eyebrows.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

On Tuesday (4 October) the rapper posted to Instagram: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

