Read full article on original website
Related
Drought Disrupts Mississippi River Shipping, Threatens to Impact Inflation
Barges full of shipped materials are getting stuck in the mud as drought lowers the Mississippi River water levels. Americans are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets, and several recent developments are contributing to a worsening economy, such as a rise in gas prices following the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to drastically cut oil production. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again recently, and one finance expert told Newsweek the Mississippi River drought could lead to worsening inflation on "the food side of things."
John Ramirez's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 2004 killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro.
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
DeSantis Warned by Fox's Rivera He Will 'Feel the Wrath' of Latino Voters
While discussing illegal immigration, DeSantis previously said "between a third and 40 percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
Russians Detained on Alaskan Island After Arriving by Boat
The two Russians arrived in the U.S. amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Migrant Busing Plunges Sanctuary Cities into 'Crisis' Situations
"We expect to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday.
Trump Heads to Nevada and Arizona Rallies as Legal Pressure Builds
With 30 days until the midterm elections, Trump is seeking to give his endorsed candidates a boost despite his legal woes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ebola is spreading in Uganda
What’s happening with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda? Is there a vaccine for Ebola? What are the symptoms of Ebola?
Fact Check: Is Explosive Florida School Bonfire In Viral Video Real?
Astonishing footage reportedly showed a fireball explosion at a Florida high school homecoming, leading some to express disbelief.
Democrats Poised to Keep the Senate, if the Polls Are Right This Time
If the current polls are on track to predict the results of the 2022 midterms, Democrats will successfully keep control of the Senate, despite historical patterns that show the minority party with an advantage in the midterm elections. With a month until Election Day, Democrats are poised to win in...
DeSantis Forced to Rethink Brand as He Leans on Biden After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has handed the governor "an awkward path to tread," the University of Miamis' Gregory Koger told Newsweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Student-Athletes Are Now Being Asked to Report Their Periods Online
Dr. Chris Koutures told Newsweek that information on students' periods "should not go to the school."
Kanye West Claims About Abortion: What We Do Know, What We Don't
Ye said "there's more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City," but those numbers might not tell the whole story, Newsweek Fact Check found.
How a Fight Over Crime Stats Might Bleed Into the Fetterman, Oz Race
A debate over an academic journal article over the summer underscores the contentious politics of criminal justice policy in America's major cities.
Washington's Salmon Memes Have the Internet Laughing: 'Lay Eggs and Die'
A truly fin-spirational story.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0