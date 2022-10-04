ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Drought Disrupts Mississippi River Shipping, Threatens to Impact Inflation

Barges full of shipped materials are getting stuck in the mud as drought lowers the Mississippi River water levels. Americans are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets, and several recent developments are contributing to a worsening economy, such as a rise in gas prices following the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to drastically cut oil production. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again recently, and one finance expert told Newsweek the Mississippi River drought could lead to worsening inflation on "the food side of things."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Sandy#Natural Disasters#Hurricane Ian#The U S Consumer Price#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy