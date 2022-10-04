Barges full of shipped materials are getting stuck in the mud as drought lowers the Mississippi River water levels. Americans are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets, and several recent developments are contributing to a worsening economy, such as a rise in gas prices following the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to drastically cut oil production. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again recently, and one finance expert told Newsweek the Mississippi River drought could lead to worsening inflation on "the food side of things."

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO