Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bubearcats.com
Women's tennis drops opening match at Le Moyne
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Sophomore Natalia Aruj and senior Lara Kaplan earned wins at the top two singles positions but host Le Moyne (6-3) prevailed over Binghamton women's tennis (0-1) 5-2 in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Skytop Tennis Courts. Aruj improved to 10-1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at...
bubearcats.com
Athletic Department Ready for Homecoming Weekend
VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton athletic department has a full slate of activities for Homecoming Weekend, which takes place this Friday-Sunday. Among the key events are the annual Hall of Fame Ceremony, three fall teams hosting home contests and the pregame tailgate prior to Saturday's men's soccer match. The...
bubearcats.com
Golf climbs two spots to close out home tourney
APALACHIN, N.Y. - Binghamton golf shaved 13 strokes off its first round score and placed seventh at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational, held Sunday and Monday at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The Bearcats shot 311-298=609 at the Links. Lehigh (575) won the 10-team tournament by six strokes over La Salle (581).
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?
The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
He ‘fell in love’ with Bellefonte, now he opened his own independent record shop
“I fell in love with the downtown Bellefonte area. I just like the small town vibe, the red brick,” the first-time business owner said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion Sunday, May 29, at Capriottis Catering Hall in Tresckow. Members of the class attending were: First row, Carol (McLaughlin) Keck, Jane (Trevorah) McCormick, Joan (Soley) Yacobenas, and Kay (Arnold) Melochick. Second row, Diane (Kistler) Boyle, Helen (Novy) Gruver, Edith (Lynn) Trevorah, Jacquelyn (Allesch) Fredericks, Sandy (DeWire) Lileck, and Joann (Miller) Springer. Third row, Jerry Teter, Glenn Fahringer, Wayne Truskey, Robert Exner, Bill Zahora, Marie (Clausius) Reese, and Mary (Ulshafer) DeBenedict. Last row, Richard Seladones, Karl Smulligan, Ted Lileck, William Yarnell, John Mateyak, and Robert Hollenbach. A memorial table was set up in honor of deceased classmates. Music was provided by DJ Lee Buble.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
abc27.com
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
Country Cupboard restaurant site to be demolished
Once a hallmark of Lewisburg, the Country Cupboard Restaurant & Shops will soon be demolished. Demolition is set to begin Oct. 11 at the site located along Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to Evangelical Community Hospital, the buyer of the restaurant site. “We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received over an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately, the...
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
pa.gov
Revitalizing Schuylkill County One House at a Time
Schuylkill Community Action (SCA) coordinates and focuses state, federal, and local resources on low-income residents’ needs, enabling them to obtain adequate, affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency. We spoke with SCA Executive Director Ted Dreisbach and SCA Director of Planning David Young, as well as SCA community partner Cindy Daley, Director of Community Redevelopment Initiatives at Regional Housing Legal Services (RHLS), to learn about their partnership and how they deploy programs in Schuylkill County.
Comments / 0