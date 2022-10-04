ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bubearcats.com

Women's tennis drops opening match at Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Sophomore Natalia Aruj and senior Lara Kaplan earned wins at the top two singles positions but host Le Moyne (6-3) prevailed over Binghamton women's tennis (0-1) 5-2 in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Skytop Tennis Courts. Aruj improved to 10-1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at...
SYRACUSE, NY
bubearcats.com

Athletic Department Ready for Homecoming Weekend

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton athletic department has a full slate of activities for Homecoming Weekend, which takes place this Friday-Sunday. Among the key events are the annual Hall of Fame Ceremony, three fall teams hosting home contests and the pregame tailgate prior to Saturday's men's soccer match. The...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Golf climbs two spots to close out home tourney

APALACHIN, N.Y. - Binghamton golf shaved 13 strokes off its first round score and placed seventh at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational, held Sunday and Monday at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The Bearcats shot 311-298=609 at the Links. Lehigh (575) won the 10-team tournament by six strokes over La Salle (581).
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Vestal, NY
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FanSided

How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?

The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Bucknell Tuesday#Njit#Bison#Patriot League
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Times News

Tamaqua Class of 1967 holds reunion

The Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion Sunday, May 29, at Capriottis Catering Hall in Tresckow. Members of the class attending were: First row, Carol (McLaughlin) Keck, Jane (Trevorah) McCormick, Joan (Soley) Yacobenas, and Kay (Arnold) Melochick. Second row, Diane (Kistler) Boyle, Helen (Novy) Gruver, Edith (Lynn) Trevorah, Jacquelyn (Allesch) Fredericks, Sandy (DeWire) Lileck, and Joann (Miller) Springer. Third row, Jerry Teter, Glenn Fahringer, Wayne Truskey, Robert Exner, Bill Zahora, Marie (Clausius) Reese, and Mary (Ulshafer) DeBenedict. Last row, Richard Seladones, Karl Smulligan, Ted Lileck, William Yarnell, John Mateyak, and Robert Hollenbach. A memorial table was set up in honor of deceased classmates. Music was provided by DJ Lee Buble.
TAMAQUA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Country Cupboard restaurant site to be demolished

Once a hallmark of Lewisburg, the Country Cupboard Restaurant & Shops will soon be demolished. Demolition is set to begin Oct. 11 at the site located along Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to Evangelical Community Hospital, the buyer of the restaurant site. “We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of...
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
pa.gov

Revitalizing Schuylkill County One House at a Time

Schuylkill Community Action (SCA) coordinates and focuses state, federal, and local resources on low-income residents’ needs, enabling them to obtain adequate, affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency. We spoke with SCA Executive Director Ted Dreisbach and SCA Director of Planning David Young, as well as SCA community partner Cindy Daley, Director of Community Redevelopment Initiatives at Regional Housing Legal Services (RHLS), to learn about their partnership and how they deploy programs in Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy