ems1.com
FDNY members celebrate life of fallen EMS Capt. Alison Russo
NEW YORK — A beloved veteran FDNY paramedic, killed in a horrific Queens stabbing, was remembered as a selfless hero Wednesday at a heart-rending memorial service where her brother called for action to spare her colleagues from similar tragedies. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a...
NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested
On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
fox5ny.com
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Gothamist.com
Brooklyn mom indicted in drowning deaths of her 3 children on Coney Island
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. A Brooklyn woman is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for allegedly drowning her three children in the ocean near their Coney Island home last month, officials said on Thursday. Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy, 30, was...
Police search for suspects in string of burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens
In all, police say they've gotten away with more than $43,000 in cash, and tens of thousands more in stolen items. They even took one victim's dog.
Two shot after gunmen open fire on group near popular Manhattan Restaurant
NEW YORK, NY – Two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of people near the...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
Trio beats man in the Bronx, steals backpack with $100K: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a group of robbers who beat a man in the Bronx and stole his backpack containing about $100,000 in cash, officials said Thursday. The victim, 47, was sitting behind a building on Gerard Avenue near McClellan Street around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 12 when three […]
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
Man, 67, loses teeth as group surrounds, brutally robs him in Brooklyn
A 67-year-old man lost his teeth and needed multiple stitches to his head after he and another man were surrounded and violently robbed by a group of people in Brooklyn, police said.
ems1.com
Should EMS require tactical gear for providers in wake of FDNY EMT's murder?
This episode of Inside EMS is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visit lexipol.com. This week, co-hosts Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson discuss the murder of FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo-Elling, who...
