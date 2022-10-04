ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ems1.com

FDNY members celebrate life of fallen EMS Capt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK — A beloved veteran FDNY paramedic, killed in a horrific Queens stabbing, was remembered as a selfless hero Wednesday at a heart-rending memorial service where her brother called for action to spare her colleagues from similar tragedies. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash

A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested

On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
TROY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trio beats man in the Bronx, steals backpack with $100K: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a group of robbers who beat a man in the Bronx and stole his backpack containing about $100,000 in cash, officials said Thursday. The victim, 47, was sitting behind a building on Gerard Avenue near McClellan Street around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 12 when three […]
BRONX, NY

