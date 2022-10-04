Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 1.5% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.
Activist ESG Investing — the Goldilocks of Responsible Investing
ESG has been an incredible movement. It has had a momentum and acceleration that was seemingly unstoppable, and for good reason. Everyone wants to save the climate and support treating employees, customers and communities with respect. Everyone is for good corporate governance. Yet, for several years, many people, particularly behind...
To Buy Twitter, Elon Musk Has to Keep Banks, Investors on Board
If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk's renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. Earlier this week, Musk reversed course and said he'd go through with acquiring the social media company under...
