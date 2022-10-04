ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child

According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heraldadvocate.com

Two men charged in overdose death

Two McColl men were charged in connection with an overdose death in September. According to Investigator Clay Anderson of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Jones Street in the McColl area of the county on Sept. 8 about an overdose.
MCCOLL, SC
WECT

Man found guilty of murder of roommate, sentenced to life in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Andrew Boynton has been found guilty of the murder of Kimberly Bland in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. “I feel like a kid in a candy shop. I just feel so relieved and so happy,” Michael Bland, Kimberly’s brother, said. “I’m sure she can rest now. It just happened so fast. I wasn’t expecting them to get it done today but I’m glad that they did.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Prison#Heroin#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Dakota Finchman#Gray Media Group Inc
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy