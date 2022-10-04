Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO