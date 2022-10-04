Read full article on original website
North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child
According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
Two men charged in overdose death
Two McColl men were charged in connection with an overdose death in September. According to Investigator Clay Anderson of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Jones Street in the McColl area of the county on Sept. 8 about an overdose.
Man found guilty of murder of roommate, sentenced to life in prison
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Andrew Boynton has been found guilty of the murder of Kimberly Bland in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. “I feel like a kid in a candy shop. I just feel so relieved and so happy,” Michael Bland, Kimberly’s brother, said. “I’m sure she can rest now. It just happened so fast. I wasn’t expecting them to get it done today but I’m glad that they did.”
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Antonio Davenport shot and killed 9-year-old Z'yon Person on Aug. 18, 2019, around 9 p.m. while he was riding in a car with his family along North Duke and Leon streets to get snow cones.
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Who are they? NC children reported missing as of October 7
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Family discovery adds new twist in mysterious disappearance of Virginia woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
NC reports another death related to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Cooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Another person in North Carolina has died because of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in Moore County died Sept. 30 when his car hydroplaned and struck a tree, the state Department of Emergency Management said. The agency said the North Carolina...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday. A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana....
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
