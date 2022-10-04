Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
WKTV
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton
“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
September ties for most impaired drivers arrests
In the month of September, NYSP removed the highest number of impaired drivers from the roadways in troop C since February.
Airport’s struggles continue as Tompkins County steps in with millions in extra funding
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) received tens of millions in funding for a terminal renovation and the addition of a U.S. Customs facility meant to foster international travelers and greatly boost overall usage of the airport. That project was first announced to much fanfare in 2018,...
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
cortlandvoice.com
YWCA Cortland’s Chefs Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence Event to Take Place on October 20th at The Lookout at Hope Lake (Sponsored Content)
YWCA Cortland will hold the 3rd Annual Chefs Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence event on Thursday, October 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Lookout at Hope Lake. Tickets are $35 each and are now on sale online and at the YWCA front desk. Only 250 tickets will be sold. All event proceeds will benefit the Aid to Victims of Violence (AVV) program and help victims in the community. Chefs Take a Stand is hosted by Greek Peak Mountain Resort and presented by Platinum Sponsors Coffee Mania and CFCU Community Credit Union.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland officials consider revisions to city smoking code
Cortland mayor Scott Steve recently proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property. Revisions to the city code, which would be under chapter 238 on smoking and tobacco products, would “amend the definition of smoking” to include vaping and the smoking of marijuana, according to agenda item No. 8 from Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (October 6th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Thursday’s events:. Varsity Boys Soccer: Homer vs. Marcellus. Team 1st 2nd Final. Homer 0...
Boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton & Dickinson
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
Latest numbers, October 6th
There has been a slight rise in Broome County COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations since yesterday. But, the county does remain in the medium-risk zone for the virus.
NewsChannel 36
A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
9 local students named All-State in music
Nine local high school students have been awarded with New York State's top musical honor as they have been selected to represent Broome County in this year's New York State School Music Association's All-State Conference.
cortlandvoice.com
Legislature unveils 2023 Cortland County budget
Cortland County legislators unveiled the proposed 2023 county budget Thursday. The $152 million spending plan includes a .708 percent tax rate increase, which on average is 11 cents higher than last year’s per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget levies $38.5 million in property taxes, an increase of about...
