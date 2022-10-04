ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton

“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
YWCA Cortland’s Chefs Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence Event to Take Place on October 20th at The Lookout at Hope Lake (Sponsored Content)

YWCA Cortland will hold the 3rd Annual Chefs Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence event on Thursday, October 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Lookout at Hope Lake. Tickets are $35 each and are now on sale online and at the YWCA front desk. Only 250 tickets will be sold. All event proceeds will benefit the Aid to Victims of Violence (AVV) program and help victims in the community. Chefs Take a Stand is hosted by Greek Peak Mountain Resort and presented by Platinum Sponsors Coffee Mania and CFCU Community Credit Union.
Cortland officials consider revisions to city smoking code

Cortland mayor Scott Steve recently proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property. Revisions to the city code, which would be under chapter 238 on smoking and tobacco products, would “amend the definition of smoking” to include vaping and the smoking of marijuana, according to agenda item No. 8 from Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (October 6th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Thursday’s events:. Varsity Boys Soccer: Homer vs. Marcellus. Team 1st 2nd Final. Homer 0...
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
Legislature unveils 2023 Cortland County budget

Cortland County legislators unveiled the proposed 2023 county budget Thursday. The $152 million spending plan includes a .708 percent tax rate increase, which on average is 11 cents higher than last year’s per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget levies $38.5 million in property taxes, an increase of about...
