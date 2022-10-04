ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide

By JAMES BARRAGÁN, Texas Tribune, DAVIS WINKIE, The Army Times
 3 days ago
Joe Dickerson
3d ago

I am glad the National Guard is on the border protecting us. I am sorry for this loss but I recognize there will be deaths from several causes. It’s a dangerous world we live in.

Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX

