Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Shots fired at Kansas City FBI agents during investigation

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after an incident at a rural home southeast of Kansas City. Early Friday, members of the FBI had a lawful presence at a home in the 30,000 Block of U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, Missouri regarding an ongoing federal investigation, according to a statement from agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman whose toddler died in fire sentenced to probation

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas mother whose 17-month-old son died in a fire after she left him home alone was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation. Karlie Phelps, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces 18 years in prison.
SHAWNEE, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died after struck by vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 68-year-old Kerry L. Hanika of Topeka. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian injury accident in the southbound lanes of the 3700 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Sgt. Justin Joyce.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico

KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

⚾ Surging Guardians beat Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏈 No. 17 TCU heads to No. 19 Kansas for showdown of unbeatens

TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games. The Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma. The last time Kansas won its first six was 2007, when it went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. The Horned Frogs have not won their first five since 2017, when they started 7-0 before finishing 11-3 with a win in the Alamo Bowl.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

