Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Shots fired at Kansas City FBI agents during investigation
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after an incident at a rural home southeast of Kansas City. Early Friday, members of the FBI had a lawful presence at a home in the 30,000 Block of U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, Missouri regarding an ongoing federal investigation, according to a statement from agency.
Police: Kan. man killed his cousin after a 'brief exchange of words'
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City, Kan, man was charged in the fatal shooting of Antwon Jones inside apartment on Benton Boulevard, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael L. Young, 26, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, a witness told...
Kan. woman whose toddler died in fire sentenced to probation
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas mother whose 17-month-old son died in a fire after she left him home alone was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation. Karlie Phelps, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces 18 years in prison.
Police ID Kansas woman who died after struck by vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 68-year-old Kerry L. Hanika of Topeka. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian injury accident in the southbound lanes of the 3700 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Sgt. Justin Joyce.
KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico
KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
⚾ Surging Guardians beat Royals
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
🏈 No. 17 TCU heads to No. 19 Kansas for showdown of unbeatens
TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games. The Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma. The last time Kansas won its first six was 2007, when it went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. The Horned Frogs have not won their first five since 2017, when they started 7-0 before finishing 11-3 with a win in the Alamo Bowl.
🏈 SOLD OUT: No. 19 Kansas’ Matchup vs. No. 17 TCU Sold Out
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third consecutive week, the Kansas Jayhawks will play in front of a sold-out crowd, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s matchup against No. 17 TCU. The sellout comes after ESPN College GameDay announced they would be coming to David...
⚾ Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny's...
