Becky returns for this week’s episode of Live from the Blue Seats as the crew gears up for the start of the 2022-23 season. When news broke on Monday that Jimmy Vesey was next up in Gerard Gallant’s revolving door of top line right wingers, Rangers fans were not too pleased. Can any of the Rangers kids grab a top line role? It’s clear that Vesey isn’t a long-term solution, but who on the current roster (if anyone) is? Becky, Dave and Rob discuss the merits of breaking up the Kid Line in order to solve NYR’s 1RW problem.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO