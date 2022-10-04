UFC Hall of Famer Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP) has shared some of his wealth of wisdom with championship fraternity member Israel Adesanya. If you were to poll MMA fans worldwide which UFC fighter, past or present, they would like to get career advice from, it’s fair to say that Georges St-Pierre would more than likely crack the top 10 most cited names. As someone who is at the very top of many’s all-time greatest fighters list, you could do worse than learn from the soft-spoken gentleman who hails from The City of Saints.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO