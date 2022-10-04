Read full article on original website
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
Jake Paul Makes Lucrative Offer To Draymond Green After Viral Fight
Jake Paul wants to add another star from another major sport to the upcoming October 29th boxing pay-per-view. Paul will face UFC legend Anderson Silva in his next boxing fight on October 29th in Phoenix, Arizona. He returns to the ring following back-to-back canceled bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. in August.
Photo: ONE Fighter Shows Off Brutal Hand Break After KO Shot
ONE Championship middleweight fighter Zebaztian Kadestam earned one of the biggest knockouts of his career but left the cage with a nasty injury. Kadestam battled Iuri Lapicus in a middleweight matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. He earned a 57-second knockout in one of the biggest highlights of the card.
UFC Great José Aldo Provides Clarity On His Recent Retirement
Former longtime UFC featherweight champion José Aldo may be done fighting in the UFC, though he’s not ruling out fighting in other facets. Aldo retired from MMA following his most recent UFC loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 via a unanimous decision. The loss snapped a recent winning streak and brought his bantamweight title climb to an abrupt halt.
Watch: McGregor Drops Sparring Partner, Twitter Reacts
The MMA community has reacted after footage emerged that shows former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor dropping a sparring partner in the gym. Currently, McGregor is on the sidelines following a nasty injury suffered last July. After returning in 2021 for his most active year since 2016, the Irishman went on to drop a pair of TKOs to rival Dustin Poirier.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Breathtakingly Fast Spinning Hook Kick
MMA fighter Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev sent Elismar Lima careening across the canvas with one of the fastest spinning hook kicks you’ll ever see. Dudaev and Lima met on the main card of Absolute Championship Akhmat 146 on Tuesday in Grozny, Russia. The featherweight clash was the highlight of the main card, which featured some of the best up-and-coming fighters from the world-famous MMA hotbeds of Chechnya and Dagestan.
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission
MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday. Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.
O’Malley Explains Why Detractors Still Want Him To Beat Yan
If you say you want Petr Yan to beat Sean O’Malley up at UFC 280, you’re lying — according to “Sugar.”. Later this month, O’Malley will have a massive opportunity to advance his ambitions on MMA’s biggest stage. In 2021, the Montana native recorded...
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
Cejudo: Jon Jones Would Literally Kill Adesanya If It Were Legal
Henry Cejudo feels former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would end Israel Adesanya‘s life if he had the chance to do so. Cejudo and Jones are now teammates at Fight Ready in Arizona after Jones left Jackson-Wink following his latest legal troubles. He continues to work his way back to the Octagon after nearly three years away from competition.
McGregor Says He Was “Simply Acting” During Bisping Feud
Tensions between Conor McGregor and former middleweight champion turned commentator Michael Bisping have turned in an unexpected direction. McGregor and Bisping have gone back and forth over the last week after McGregor mocked Bisping’s acting career. He claimed that other MMA fighters and personalities, including Bisping, have attempted to copycat his success in the film industry.
Cormier Addresses Rumors Of Brock Lesnar WWE Clash
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has addressed reports that suggest he could be set to share the WWE ring with Brock Lesnar. This week, lifelong professional wrestling fan Cormier appeared on WWE programming for the very first time. His video promo on Raw came days after it was revealed that he’ll be serving as the special guest referee for the match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this weekend in Philadelphia.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Front Kick KO That Mirrors Chandler
MMA fighter Gusein Khalikhov reminded fans of Michael Chandler‘s front kick knockout with a similar finish of his own at Open FC 24. Khalikhov faced Belek Aliev in a bantamweight matchup at Open FC 24 on Saturday in Barnaul, RU. The two fighters opened up the main card of the event that featured two OFC titles on the line.
Watch: GSP Shares Profound Advice With Israel Adesanya
UFC Hall of Famer Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP) has shared some of his wealth of wisdom with championship fraternity member Israel Adesanya. If you were to poll MMA fans worldwide which UFC fighter, past or present, they would like to get career advice from, it’s fair to say that Georges St-Pierre would more than likely crack the top 10 most cited names. As someone who is at the very top of many’s all-time greatest fighters list, you could do worse than learn from the soft-spoken gentleman who hails from The City of Saints.
Helwani: The USADA/McGregor Situation Is Not A Good Look
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on the lack of USADA testing conducted on Conor McGregor in 2022, describing it as “not a great look.”. Every year, UFC athletes are tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The fighters eligible include anyone registered in the testing pool, which has even seen inactive names like Travis Browne and John Hathaway paid visits by USADA agents in 2022. This year, every fighter has been tested — bar one.
Blaydes Blames Jones/Miocic Delay For HW Stagnation
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has become frustrated with the delay of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic’s returns to the Octagon. Jones and Miocic haven’t fought for an extended period in the UFC. Jones hasn’t fought for nearly three years as fans have waited for his heavyweight debut, while Miocic hasn’t competed since losing his title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
ONE Championship Gets Hit With Bad Financial News
ONE Championship’s most recent annual financial statement shows that the promotion may be in significant long-term financial trouble. Recent financial filings obtained by Bloody Elbow show an excess of $110 million in losses in 2021 for ONE. The promotion’s 2020 report showed $48 million in losses, with ONE founder Chatri Sityodtong downplaying the report last September in an interview with Ariel Helwani.
Jake Paul Provides Estimate For October 29 PPV Numbers
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has high expectations for his upcoming pay-per-view headliner versus former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. After seeing his hopes to add the name of a seasoned professional pugilist to his record fall away with a pair of canceled matchups with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul is set to share the ring with another MMA veteran.
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
Dan Lambert Explains Ongoing Absence From All Elite Wrestling
American Top Team owner Dan Lambert has explained why he stepped away from appearances at All Elite Wrestling events. Lambert and other ATT standouts, such as PFL star Kayla Harrison, have made guest appearances at AEW events in recent years. He has been one of the most involved from ATT, showcasing talent on the microphone and an ability to advance storylines.
