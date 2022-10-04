ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Why Is the Market So Down on Big Bank Stocks?

JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (. C - Free Report) kick-start the Q3 reporting cycle for the group on Friday, October 14th. The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan (blue line; down -31.7%) and Citigroup (green line; -28.7%), relative to the S&P 500 index (red line; -22.1%), the Zacks Finance sector (orange line; -20.3%) and the Zacks Tech sector (purple line; -33.2%).
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market

The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4

The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

CHK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs With Lower P/E Ratio

Wall Street wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002 as persistently high inflation and an economic downturn caused by an aggressive Fed rate hike continued to weigh on investor sentiment. This has made stocks cheaper, compelling investors to buy the dip (read: 5 Solid ETFs Under $20 for Your Portfolio).
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.01, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
Is AZZ (AZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PFHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM - Free Report) closed at $94.04, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 11.65%...
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.89, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading,...
