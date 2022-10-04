Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
newschannel20.com
Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
newschannel20.com
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — People were able to grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night as Win, Lose or Draught hosted Cocktails for a Cure. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities, such as Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, bartended to help...
newschannel20.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
newschannel20.com
Youth performance group to produce 'Rock the Conservatory'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Youth Performance Group (SYPG) will be producing Rock the Conservatory. The show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Rock the Conservatory is a contemporary fusion of live music and dance. The performance will feature rock and roll...
newschannel20.com
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
RELATED PEOPLE
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
newschannel20.com
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
newschannel20.com
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
newschannel20.com
Springfield city council votes on TIF funds changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward with a change that gives help to certain homeowners to fix up their property. City council members unanimously voted to change the rules surrounding TIF funds. Now instead of coming up with 50% of the money for a repair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Former District 186 school board president passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County State's Attorney, Sheriff sue Gov. Pritzker over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell are filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T Act. The two are suing over the elimination of cash bail, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. The lawsuit names Governor JB Pritzker, House Speaker...
newschannel20.com
1 injured after truck crashes into CWLP fence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person was injured after a truck crashed into the fence in front of City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) on Wednesday. It happened around 9 a.m. at 3100 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Springfield firefighters say only one vehicle was involved. One person was removed from...
newschannel20.com
2 injured after vehicle slams into house
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is in the hospital after reportedly driving through the front yard of several homes, hitting a person, and crashing into the corner of a house. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West State Street. Jacksonville Police say 34-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
newschannel20.com
8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Eight people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 at Kennedy Road, just east of Taylorville. It happened around 12:25 p.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) say three vehicles were slowing or stopped in northbound traffic in a construction zone when a box truck rear-ended one of the vehicles.
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
newschannel20.com
Greene and Scott County State's Attorneys suing over SAFE-T-Act
(WICS/WRSP) — More Illinois State's Attorneys are filing lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews are the latest to file lawsuits, according to our media partner WLDS Radio. The two are suing over the elimination of...
Comments / 0