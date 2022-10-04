ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Interstellar Night Market Coming To Galaxie Bar On Friday, Oct. 7

Galaxie Bar is hosting an Interstellar Night Market this Friday (Oct. 7) with three rooms full of handmade, vintage and up-cycled items. The market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ.
What Is Folk? Fest Happening At Zanzabar This Weekend

What is Folk? Fest is a fundraiser for the Louisville Folk School, featuring performances by some of the best bluegrass musicians in Louisville and several international performers. The Louisville Folk School continues Kentucky’s folk music traditions through music classes and performances. Dave Howard, executive director of Louisville Folk School, said...
Morning Fork to Host ‘The Office’ and Halloween-Themed Brunch in October

Morning Fork is getting into the Halloween Season but not just for spookiness. The restaurant is definitely hosting Halloween brunches, but first they are honoring the bosses among us — the great and the not-so-great bosses. October 12 – 16, Morning Fork will host “The Office” brunch and it is encouraging diners to come dressed in their “favorite professional attire.” So break out the Stacy Adams and Naturalizer pumps, and join Morning Fork for National Boss’s Day with a week of menu items inspired by the crew at Dunder Mifflin. There will be a “Pretzel Day” special and “Kevin’s Famous Chili” breakfast nachos.
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

500 W. Oak St., between Oak St. and Garvin Pl. This one-day street music festival, the largest of its kind in the city, brings blues music back to Old Louisville this weekend. Sheryl Rouse & The Bluez Brotherz headline. SUNDAY, OCT. 9. Zanzabar. $15-25 | Doors at 6 p.m., music...
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
Former Louisville Jail Officer Convicted In Use Of Force Case

A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer has been federally convicted of using excessive force in a 2020 incident that left a pretrial detainee with a broken jaw. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty on Thursday of using excessive force in an incident where he threw an incarcerated man...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Truck And Tractor

A Harrodsburg man has been arrested in relation to the September theft of two vehicles and tools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants, recovering a 2002 Ford Ranger and a 1986 John Deere tractor which had been reported stolen on Sept. 4. Cruce said they located the truck and tractor several hundred yards in the woods off Central Pike.
