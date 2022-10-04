Read full article on original website
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Interstellar Night Market Coming To Galaxie Bar On Friday, Oct. 7
Galaxie Bar is hosting an Interstellar Night Market this Friday (Oct. 7) with three rooms full of handmade, vintage and up-cycled items. The market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ.
leoweekly.com
What Is Folk? Fest Happening At Zanzabar This Weekend
What is Folk? Fest is a fundraiser for the Louisville Folk School, featuring performances by some of the best bluegrass musicians in Louisville and several international performers. The Louisville Folk School continues Kentucky’s folk music traditions through music classes and performances. Dave Howard, executive director of Louisville Folk School, said...
leoweekly.com
Morning Fork to Host ‘The Office’ and Halloween-Themed Brunch in October
Morning Fork is getting into the Halloween Season but not just for spookiness. The restaurant is definitely hosting Halloween brunches, but first they are honoring the bosses among us — the great and the not-so-great bosses. October 12 – 16, Morning Fork will host “The Office” brunch and it is encouraging diners to come dressed in their “favorite professional attire.” So break out the Stacy Adams and Naturalizer pumps, and join Morning Fork for National Boss’s Day with a week of menu items inspired by the crew at Dunder Mifflin. There will be a “Pretzel Day” special and “Kevin’s Famous Chili” breakfast nachos.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
500 W. Oak St., between Oak St. and Garvin Pl. This one-day street music festival, the largest of its kind in the city, brings blues music back to Old Louisville this weekend. Sheryl Rouse & The Bluez Brotherz headline. SUNDAY, OCT. 9. Zanzabar. $15-25 | Doors at 6 p.m., music...
The Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival Will Host Over 250 Vendors This Weekend, Oct. 8-9
The 41st Annual Bardstown Main Street Arts & Craft Festival takes place in the center of historic and beautiful downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. There are 250 vendors this year with wares including hand crafts, woodworking, pottery, retail, and food. You can also enjoy the beer garden and live music by local artists.
WLKY.com
Master P helps publish children's book by Kentucky boy who was shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is becoming a published author. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020, leaving him permanently blind. After that, Roberts got involved in the Future Healers Program in Louisville. Now, he's...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
WLWT 5
Archives: Loretta Lynn came to Louisville in 1980 for premiere of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
Back in 1980, a country music legend and Kentucky royalty, Loretta Lynn, was in Louisville. She stepped out of her car to a roaring crowd excited to see "Coal Miner's Daughter," which follows the story of her life. The movie premiered at the now-defunct Showcase Cinemas. And she was joined...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
fox56news.com
Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
leoweekly.com
Former Louisville Jail Officer Convicted In Use Of Force Case
A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer has been federally convicted of using excessive force in a 2020 incident that left a pretrial detainee with a broken jaw. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty on Thursday of using excessive force in an incident where he threw an incarcerated man...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Truck And Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been arrested in relation to the September theft of two vehicles and tools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants, recovering a 2002 Ford Ranger and a 1986 John Deere tractor which had been reported stolen on Sept. 4. Cruce said they located the truck and tractor several hundred yards in the woods off Central Pike.
