Morning Fork is getting into the Halloween Season but not just for spookiness. The restaurant is definitely hosting Halloween brunches, but first they are honoring the bosses among us — the great and the not-so-great bosses. October 12 – 16, Morning Fork will host “The Office” brunch and it is encouraging diners to come dressed in their “favorite professional attire.” So break out the Stacy Adams and Naturalizer pumps, and join Morning Fork for National Boss’s Day with a week of menu items inspired by the crew at Dunder Mifflin. There will be a “Pretzel Day” special and “Kevin’s Famous Chili” breakfast nachos.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO