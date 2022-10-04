Read full article on original website
More 'Big Shot' for the Win! What We Know About the Feel-Good Series' Season 2
A hotheaded basketball coach who throws a chair at a referee might not sound like the kind of guy you'd want to spend time with, much less have coach at an elite all-girls high school. However, in the Disney+ series Big Shot, there’s a chance that you’ll get to like him as the show unfolds—and that’s not just because he’s played by John Stamos.
Trevor Noah Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After Seven Years
For just the third time in its 26 year history, The Daily Show is looking for a new host. That’s because its host for the last seven years, Trevor Noah, announced last night that he is leaving the series. Noah actually announced the news on The Daily Show on Thursday, which also happened to be his seventh anniversary episode. Noah replaced Jon Stewart on the Comedy Central series in 2015. He did not give a precise date when he would tape his final episode.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Review: A Sequel With Very Little Magic
Your eyes have not been bedazzled by witchcraft; that is a picture of the cast of Hocus Pocus (and now the new Hocus Pocus 2) standing in a Walgreens pharmacy. This pharmacy becomes the location of a key scene in Hocus Pocus 2, and it is shot in the style of an extremely lengthy commercial. First, the witches gaze at the brick-laden exterior of the Walgreens, where its red neon sign shines through the darkness of a dreary New England evening. Then the witches go inside at the behest of some of the other characters, where they proceed to try out the drug store’s admittedly impressive selection of beauty serums and lotions. Just for a laugh, they even try eating one or two of them. Lo and behold, they actually taste pretty good.
Christina Ricci & Her Husband Channel Morticia & Gomez Addams In This Hypnotizing Holiday Photoshoot
Christina Ricci will always be an Addams family member in our hearts, even if she’s not playing little Wednesday Addams anymore. But it’s clear the Yellowjackets star always has a fondness for the darker things in life, especially when it comes to her wardrobe. As a holiday treat, Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton decided to bring a bit of that darkness to a new photoshoot. And we’re seriously getting Morticia and Gomez Addams vibes from this.
