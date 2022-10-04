Herschel Walker’s son lashes out and calls father a liar over denial he paid for abortion

The son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is denouncing his father as a liar, after the former football star issued an unequivocal denial following a news report that claimed that he paid for an abortion in 2009.

Christian Walker, a right-wing influencer on Instagram and other platforms, released a video Tuesday morning in which he unloaded on his father, his own critics on the right and left and the media following roughly 12 hours of mayhem caused by the report, which dropped Monday evening.

In the video, the younger Mr Walker excoriated his father and called him a liar who does not live up to the “family values” image that he so frequently preaches in interviews.

“I’m done. Done. Everything has been a lie,” Mr Walker declares in his video. “I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday. It’s literally his handrwriting in the card!”

“Family values people, he has four kids, four different women,” the 23-year-old sneered.

It’s a stunning attack made somewhat less surprising by the fact that Mr Walker had made many of those same comments in tweets and replies to his detractors Monday evening as the story broke; his furious denunciations in the hours after the article went live drove his father’s name to near the top of the US Twitter trends list.

Georgia’s Senate race remains one of the most important in the country for both parties, particularly Republicans as they hope to flip the upper chamber by ousting incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. But Mr Warnock has led Mr Walker in the polls for months as the latter has been hit by damaging story after story involving unacknowledged children and his own admitted past history of spousal abuse.

An accusation of deep hypocrisy surrounding Mr Walker’s abortion stance is only likely to make it harder for the GOP to gain ground against Mr Warnock, though national Republican campaign officials remained firmly behind their candidate on Tuesday.