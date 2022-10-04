ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker’s son lashes out and calls father a liar over denial he paid for abortion

By John Bowden
 3 days ago

The son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is denouncing his father as a liar, after the former football star issued an unequivocal denial following a news report that claimed that he paid for an abortion in 2009.

Christian Walker, a right-wing influencer on Instagram and other platforms, released a video Tuesday morning in which he unloaded on his father, his own critics on the right and left and the media following roughly 12 hours of mayhem caused by the report, which dropped Monday evening.

In the video, the younger Mr Walker excoriated his father and called him a liar who does not live up to the “family values” image that he so frequently preaches in interviews.

“I’m done. Done. Everything has been a lie,” Mr Walker declares in his video. “I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday. It’s literally his handrwriting in the card!”

“Family values people, he has four kids, four different women,” the 23-year-old sneered.

It’s a stunning attack made somewhat less surprising by the fact that Mr Walker had made many of those same comments in tweets and replies to his detractors Monday evening as the story broke; his furious denunciations in the hours after the article went live drove his father’s name to near the top of the US Twitter trends list.

Georgia’s Senate race remains one of the most important in the country for both parties, particularly Republicans as they hope to flip the upper chamber by ousting incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. But Mr Warnock has led Mr Walker in the polls for months as the latter has been hit by damaging story after story involving unacknowledged children and his own admitted past history of spousal abuse.

An accusation of deep hypocrisy surrounding Mr Walker’s abortion stance is only likely to make it harder for the GOP to gain ground against Mr Warnock, though national Republican campaign officials remained firmly behind their candidate on Tuesday.

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest

The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president's mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman's book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
