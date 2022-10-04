ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Volunteers argue with Ron DeSantis staff as relief work halted for press visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7lcj_0iLkPdBY00

Video footage appears to show Ron DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery efforts for a photo op.

The Florida governor took a trip on Sunday afternoon to areas of DeSoto County affected by the devastating storm that ripped through his state, as volunteers helped with relief efforts.

A clip posted to Twitter by Democratic Governors Association communications staffer Sam Newton showed people arguing with Mr DeSantis’ security staff over why they had to suspend operations.

“It’s because the governor’s here,” one of the governor’s team tells a volunteer.

Mr DeSantis has denied interrupting any efforts.

Amy Knowles
3d ago

I have a ton of friends In the hardest hit areas in Venice Beach Englewood and Ft. Myers. none of them saw and stoppage or slow down of rescue, rebuilding, or anything else. Another way to try and make a Republican look bad. SAD

3
Johnny Showgoer
3d ago

Typical Republican interfering with hard working rescue crew trying to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

4
empath
3d ago

He must always look the part of a caring governor even though he votes down aid at every turn.

5
