Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice

Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
NBC Connecticut

Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch

With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Journal Inquirer

Paving to begin Sunday on Route 83

MANCHESTER — The state Department of Transportation on Sunday will start the paving portion of the renovation of Route 83 between Center Street and Tolland Turnpike, affecting Main and Oakland streets. Work is to be conducted from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., until completion. Motorists can...
WTNH

Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Robert Longo
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents

Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
#Bristol Water#Water Resources#Reservoirs#Water Usage#Water Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Voluntary Restrictions
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Bristol Press

Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market

BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
