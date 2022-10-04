Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
NBC Connecticut
Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch
With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Paving to begin Sunday on Route 83
MANCHESTER — The state Department of Transportation on Sunday will start the paving portion of the renovation of Route 83 between Center Street and Tolland Turnpike, affecting Main and Oakland streets. Work is to be conducted from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., until completion. Motorists can...
Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Norwalk water emergency in effect Friday
Norwalk announces a water emergency going into effect on Friday at noon.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents
Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Police: Fairfield vape shop sold marijuana to underage customers — even after previous arrest
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield vape shop that already had been busted for selling marijuana to underage customers has now been suspended by the Connecticut Department of Labor, according to Fairfield police. The move comes after an investigation into Rose Smoke and Vape Shop, which is located at 2035 Black Rock Trnpk. in Fairfield. […]
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
West Street in Southington reopens after four vehicle crash
West Street in Southington is back open Friday night after a crash.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police in Connecticut have identified a Fairfield County man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. John W. Capodanno, age 64, of Bethel, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Litchfield County in the area of 177 Danbury Road in New Milford. According to New Milford...
