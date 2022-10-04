Read full article on original website
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Spider-Man Villain Battling Heroes
Madame Web is one of the upcoming Sony films that will focus on Spider-Man characters a la Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. The new movie is currently being filmed in Boston, and set photos have indicated that the Marvel film is taking place in early-2000s New York City. There have been more images and videos taken from the set and the latest tease a big showdown with a mysterious Spidey villain.
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators
Chloë Grace Moretz discovers a dangerous virtual reality in the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video series “The Peripheral,” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the sci-fi thriller series based on William Gibson’s novel, Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, a young woman living in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032 with her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and ailing mother. As their mother grows sicker, Flynne and Burton make ends meet by playing paid simulations (aka sims). According to the show’s official description, “The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, ‘jockeying’ for high-paying customers to beat challenging game...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor: Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Trailer Reveals Premiere Date
On Saturday, the BBC released the trailer for Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor." The Doctor Who Centenary Special is Whittaker's final episode starring the Thirteenth Doctor and will see Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC revealed the new trailer, which sees multiple mysteries afoot involving The Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special will be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate. "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."
ComicBook
How Werewolf By Night Could Lead to She-Hulk Season 2
This week has been a particularly epic one for Marvel fans, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering on some long-awaited character beats and interactions. The eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, showcasing the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as well as the live-action debut of Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). The next day, it was followed by the premiere of Werewolf by Night, the first "Special Presentation" within the MCU, and a wild dive into Marvel's horror landscape. Oddly enough, one component of Werewolf by Night does have a comic-accurate connection to She-Hulk — and could potentially lay the groundwork for a second season of her show or a future appearance.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
ComicBook
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Latest Episode Inflicts Gruesome Injury on Mirko
Mirko the Rabbit Hero hasn't had the opportunity to really show off her skills throughout her brief tenure in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, but that has changed with this latest episode. As the Paranormal Liberation War continues and the heroes unleash an assault on the villains in an effort to save Hero Society, Mirko is front and center in fighting against Garaki's numerous Nomu, but in the process, suffers an injury that is sure to make more than a few fans cringe in their seats.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michaela Coel Reveals Why Her Midnight Angel Hero Is Important
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Reveals How Detective Halstead Exits Series
It's officially the end of an era for Chicago P.D., with Jesse Lee Soffer confirmed to exit the NBC series. Soffer has been playing Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far, making the news of his exit upsetting to some fans. Soffer was confirmed to be exiting the series in late August — and in this week's episode, we finally got to see what his exit entailed. Spoilers for the most recent episode of Chicago P.D., "A Good Man", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans React to Leap-Frog
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law fans have been waiting weeks to see one Marvel Comics staple show up on the series... Leap-Frog! Okay, maybe they were more excited about Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but fans still got a pretty big kick out of Brandon Stanley's debut as Leap-Frog. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode, Leap-Frog hires Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as his lawyer in an attempt to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) over a supposed faulty costume. Things take quite an unexpected turn, and Jen ends up having to team up with Daredevil to take Leap-Frog down. While most of the Internet is talking about Jen and Matt's epic chemistry, many are also loving Leap-Frog's presence in the episode.
