ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
ComicBook
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
ComicBook
How Werewolf By Night Could Lead to She-Hulk Season 2
This week has been a particularly epic one for Marvel fans, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering on some long-awaited character beats and interactions. The eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, showcasing the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as well as the live-action debut of Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). The next day, it was followed by the premiere of Werewolf by Night, the first "Special Presentation" within the MCU, and a wild dive into Marvel's horror landscape. Oddly enough, one component of Werewolf by Night does have a comic-accurate connection to She-Hulk — and could potentially lay the groundwork for a second season of her show or a future appearance.
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
ComicBook
Artist Kim Jung Gi, Creator of TLT, Dies at 47
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has died at age 47. Collaborator Hyun Jin Kim took to Kim's social media accounts to confirm that the artist suffered a heart attack after leaving a gallery exhibit of his work in Paris and arriving at the airport, where he was to fly to New York City to appear in Artists' Alley at New York Comic Con. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi," he wrote. "After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away. After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Significant Other Stars Open Up About the Hiking Trip From Hell
A walk in the woods is meant to be a relaxing experience, allowing you to escape from the stress and tension of your everyday life, but in the case of the new Paramount+ film Significant Other, heading into the wilderness is only the start of a horrifying ordeal. While getting lost or being vulnerable to the elements are risks that are par for the course, stars Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy are tasked with examining all manner of mysterious obstacles, immersing them in a nightmarish scenario. Monroe is at least somewhat well-versed in the perplexing adventure, as she previously collaborated with writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen for their film Villains. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans React to Leap-Frog
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law fans have been waiting weeks to see one Marvel Comics staple show up on the series... Leap-Frog! Okay, maybe they were more excited about Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but fans still got a pretty big kick out of Brandon Stanley's debut as Leap-Frog. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode, Leap-Frog hires Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as his lawyer in an attempt to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) over a supposed faulty costume. Things take quite an unexpected turn, and Jen ends up having to team up with Daredevil to take Leap-Frog down. While most of the Internet is talking about Jen and Matt's epic chemistry, many are also loving Leap-Frog's presence in the episode.
ComicBook
Eiza Gonzalez Debunks Daredevil: Born Again Elektra Casting Rumors
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest thing in Tinsel Town, the franchise has been home to countless casting rumors over the years. Lately, one of those very rumors suggested Eiza Gonzalez had been cast as Elektra in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot. The chatter became so prevalent, Gonazlez herself took to social media to debunk to rumors, revealing she won't be playing the character or appearing in the series.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Fans "Disappointed" by New Episode's Name-Drop, "There's Just No Way"
For most of the first season of The Rings of Power, Tolkien fans have been wondering why Galadriel has appeared to have the hots for Halbrand when according to the mythology she should already be married to Celeborn at that time. This week's episode however may have put a huge wrinkle in the continuity, and as a result has many fans feeling frustrated. In a moment of sincerity between Galadriel and Theo, Morfydd Clark's elf character finally confirms that she has a husban and even namedrops Celeborn to her young friend. Many have taken her comments and past deeds to mean Celeborn is dead, leading to many angry tweets that you can find below.
ComicBook
Community Movie: Donald Glover In Talks According to Dan Harmon
It was announced last week that the long-awaited Community movie is finally happening. Fans of the sitcom could not be happier, especially since most of the cast is returning. The Peacock film is set to see the return of Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. In the original announcement, three big names were missing from the list: Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase. While it's very unlikely Chase will return (he was killed off after leaving during the show's fourth season), fans are holding out hope that Brown and Glover will be involved. When the news broke, Brown did tweet about it, and it seems like she's excited to return. As for Glover, Community creator Dan Harmon recently provided an update while speaking with Variety.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fights Daredevil in New Episode 8 Preview Clip
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally reach the long-awaited moment in Episode 8: Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). She-Hulk has been teasing Daredevil's arrival since the first full trailer for the series – a milestone moment, as it will be the debut of a whole new Daredevil costume – one that was teased way back in She-Hulk Episode 5. It also marks the full-fledged moment that Charlie Cox transitions from the Marvel Netflix Universe to the MCU, as that single-scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was hardly sufficient...
