Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

Tanger Outlets Memphis Tanger Outlets

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Memphis announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include:

· James Ritter of Kingsbury High School – Cooking from the Garden

· Tymara Dunlap of Horn Lake Intermediate School – Lettuce Grow From Tower to Table

· Angel Pilcher of Center Hill High School for Here a Chick, There a Chick

· Tanya Naramore of Desoto Central Primary – First Grade Authors

· Rose Parker of Olive Branch Elementary – The Comfort Room

This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.

The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Mid-South area.

“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Mandi Staggs. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by local teachers for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”

For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Memphis in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers.

In addition to awarding five grants locally, Tanger Outlets Memphis launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Memphis team members visited Center Hill High School, Olive Branch Elementary School, Desoto Central Primary School, Horn Lake Intermediate School, and Kingsbury High School to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students. Festivities were extended to shoppers throughout the weekend, as centers hosted TangerKIDS Day celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 17, with special offers from participating brands throughout the weekend.

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tangeroutlets.com.