Digital Trends
Twitter now lets you put GIFs, images, and videos in one tweet
Tired of not being able to put a fun GIF together along with a photo in your tweets? Twitter is breaking down that limit, announcing today that you’ll now be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos in a single tweet. In a blog post published on Wednesday, Twitter...
Digital Trends
As Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch just doesn’t cut it
The Pixel Watch is finally here, and for all the hype that it once generated, the final product seems way off the bullseye. But make no mistake; this is definitely a Pixel smartwatch, complemented by a standout curvy design and a generous serving of neat software perks. Contents. But the...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#475)
Trying to solve Wordle #475 for October 7, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Happy Friday, Wordle family! We’ve made it through another work week — but have you managed to get through another week of Wordles? Let’s end the week with a bang and get today’s Wordle in just a few guesses.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 6: What’s changed?
As the summer winds down and fall begins, Pixel fans know to expect new hardware releases from Google. While there are plenty of new devices launching around this time, like the Pixel Watch, it’s the Google Pixel 7 people are scrambling to get their hands on. Although the Pixel 7 Pro boasts more powerful specs, the base model is still impressive in its own right, thanks to the upgraded processor and design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
Digital Trends
Do Pixel 6 cases fit the Pixel 7? Here’s what you need to know
Google managed to upgrade the internals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro while maintaining the same $599 and $899 price tag, respectively. The new Google phones feature advanced cameras, as well as new processors, designs, and colors. But will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users upgrading to Pixel 7 or 7 Pro expect to get huge benefits over the predecessor? Time (and our reviews) will tell. As of now, what we can for sure tell you is if your old Pixel 6 case fit the Pixel 7 or not.
Digital Trends
Is the Google Pixel Watch waterproof? Read this before getting it wet
There’s a new smartwatch on the scene, and it comes to you courtesy of Google, the company that brings you the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Designed as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Google Pixel Watch, a new member of the Pixel family, includes numerous health and safety features running on the Wear OS 3.2 platform.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Worth the upgrade?
Been waiting all year for new hardware releases from Google? Great news — the Pixel 7 series is finally here! Though the base Pixel 7 is still a great choice, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the device everyone’s rushing to pre-order, with its powerful specs, sleek design, and upgraded processor.
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its flagship phones for 2022, at its #MadeByGoogle October event. Both of these devices will replace the now discontinued Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, slotting in at precisely the same price points of $600 and $900, while the Pixel 6a will bring up the rear as the cheaper Pixels.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which pro phone is best?
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s smartphone analog to the iPhone 14 Pro for those who prefer the Android operating system to Apple’s iOS. Like Apple’s iterative design approach to upgrading its smartphones, Google’s new flagship smartphone range stays consistent with its own previous models in overall appearance and features but provides under-the-hood improvements to entice customers to purchase, upgrade, or switch. Both companies are vying for your hard-earned dollars and promise the best smartphone experience, so let’s see what they have to offer.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Digital Trends
How to preorder the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro right now
Google’s October event brought us a number of amazing new Pixel devices, but the headline act was the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These two new flagship smartphones represent the pinnacle of Google’s hardware and software mastery, and come with a large number of upgrades and tweaks. They’re reasonably priced too, with the Pixel 7 starting at $599 and the high-end Pixel 7 Pro starting at $899. While hardly budget phones, these two phones rival the top offerings from Apple and Samsung, at a much lower price.
Digital Trends
Finn Jones on The Visitor and his unfinished business with Marvel and Iron Fist
If you’ve ever used the hashtags #SaveIronFist or #BringBackIronFist, take comfort in knowing that Finn Jones appreciates your messages. Jones, who played Danny Rand / Iron Fist for two seasons on Netflix, thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Marvel universe. Despite a poorly reviewed first season, Iron Fist made improvements in its sophomore season, but it wasn’t enough to save the show from cancelation. Jones would like to play the character again someday, but for now, he’s seeking out new projects.
Digital Trends
The Meta Quest 3 may be twice as powerful as Quest 2
The rumored Meta Quest 3 is said to be twice as powerful as the current Quest 2, according to collective reporting from UploadVR. Qualcomm and Meta have not confirmed these reports, but there are some interesting clues that indicate the rumors may be true. The rumors first began when schematics...
Digital Trends
Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed — and it’s arriving very soon
Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline game in the long-running racing game series. Need for Speed Unbound will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. This game leaked a few days ago ahead of EA’s official reveal.
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Video is failing with its Thursday Night Football stream
October 6 marked the fourth installment of Thursday Night Football this season, and several things are now clear. First, the Colts-Broncos matchup wasn’t worth scheduling in the first place, let alone staying up for overtime in a game that didn’t see a single touchdown. Hindsight is 20/20 though.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Not a Prime subscriber? Here’s why now’s the time to try it (for free)
If you thought Amazon Prime day was long past and there was no reason to remain a subscriber, at least not for the rest of the year, well, respectfully, you’d be mistaken. In terms of value, dollar for dollar, being an Amazon Prime subscriber comes with a host of fantastic benefits, which we’ll dig into below. More importantly, Amazon is hosting yet another major sale, in advance of the holiday shopping season, but the event will only be for active subscribers.
NFL・
