Google managed to upgrade the internals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro while maintaining the same $599 and $899 price tag, respectively. The new Google phones feature advanced cameras, as well as new processors, designs, and colors. But will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users upgrading to Pixel 7 or 7 Pro expect to get huge benefits over the predecessor? Time (and our reviews) will tell. As of now, what we can for sure tell you is if your old Pixel 6 case fit the Pixel 7 or not.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO