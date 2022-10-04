David Ross shares high praise for Willie Harris' potential candidacy as White Sox's managerial job has opened up

(670 The Score) Cubs manager David Ross on Tuesday shared high praise for third-base coach Willie Harris’ potential to be an MLB manager as a job opening has emerged on the other side of town.

Harris, 44, could potentially be in the mix as the White Sox have started a managerial search following Tony La Russa’s resignation Monday. Though Harris doesn’t have experience as a big league manager – which general manager Rick Hahn would like to have – he interviewed for the White Sox’s job after the 2020 season before La Russa was hired. Harris also has managerial experience at the minor league level.

He’s been the Cubs’ third-base coach since 2021, and Ross believes he has what it takes to become a big league manager.

“The guy is a hard worker, he’s a connector,” Ross said on the Bernstein & Holmes Show. “He’s a guy that is really, when you see him interact with the players, there’s collateral there that he’s built up and a friendship and a mentor role. He’s got their back. He cares for them outside just their performance as individuals. When you have that, you can cash in on that to get extra work or have conversations or push them to be a little bit better. Willie has got all those qualities. As much as you don’t want to lose guys on your coaching staff who really impact players and make you better, I think everybody’s goal is to continue to move up, climb up and be at the top of whatever they’re passionate about and want to do. So I know that’s something that he would love to do. I know that’s something he’s working toward, growing every single day and if that happens, great. We’re here to support him. I can help in any way … We’ll help out in any way, but we’d also hate to lose him in the same breath. He’s a special, special man and we want what’s best for those people that give you their all every single day.

“I have no hesitation about Willie Harris learning how to navigate the human being and the human element side of things that come with managing. And then a lot of it is just experience. Look, he got to do some things in the minor leagues that I didn’t get to do. So he’s further along in that aspect.”

