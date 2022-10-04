Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - People in St. Lawrence County who want a gun permit will have to wait. The county has stopped issuing the permits because officials want a clear path forward. The revelation came Wednesday night during the 7 News debate, when 116th Assembly District candidate Susan Duffy...
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state
A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday. The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the shootings Friday, officials said.
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
cnyhomepage.com
Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey
CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
bethesdamagazine.com
N.Y. man indicted for murder in 1971 death of Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy
A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man for first-degree murder in the 1971 death of Capt. James Tappen Hall, more than 50 years after the county sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while on duty in Aspen Hill. The grand jury found that Larry David Smith, now...
wwnytv.com
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - “We’re located on Sears Pond Road, which is also infamously the same road where Tug Hill Annie had her tragic accident in 1954,” Montague Inn owner Stephen Hennigan said. Before the Montague Inn was an inn, it was a house whose neighbor...
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
localsyr.com
Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
cnycentral.com
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
Home Energy Assistance Programing Opening Up In New York State
As fall and cooler weather begins to arrive in New York State, it's quickly becoming time to prepare for cooler weather to turn into cold weather. That cold weather will cause all of us to turn our furnaces and fireplaces up and with all of the recent increases in heating fuel prices, that undoubtedly means some huge winter bills are on the way.
4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere. Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings...
Waving Lady dresses up for Halloween
The waving lady along Upper Front Street is getting into the Halloween spirit.
cnyhomepage.com
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
