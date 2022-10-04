ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone

On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local organizations update Buncombe on opioid response

The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution

Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants...
TRAFFIC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
Mountain Xpress

Council to take first look at "plastic reduction" ordinance

Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
FRANKLIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

Commissioners congratulate Buncombe's HHS for award, honor regional manufacturing, conserve nearly 600 acres

Buncombe County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Department is celebrating its recent statewide accolade of winning the prestigious Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year award. The Board of Commissioners honored this outstanding achievement during its meeting on Oct. 4. The award celebrates the County’s commitment to innovation, service, equity integration, and more. You can read about HHS’s achievement here.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Leaf it alone

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Person
Mark Benton
Mountain Xpress

Legal Aid of NC to host disaster recovery legal clinics, Oct. 16-19

Legal Aid of NC is helping those recovering from the flooding and damage that occurred in August 2021, during Tropical Storm Fred, through free disaster recovery legal services and clinics. Legal Aid will host clinics October 16-19 to assist those affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Storm survivors interested in Legal...
CANTON, NC
WCNC

North Carolina to provide US Capitol Christmas Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The calendar just turned to October but planning for the holiday season is underway, with the announcement that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from western North Carolina. The tree, a 78-foot tall red spruce affectionately known as "Ruby," will be harvested from the Pisgah...
POLITICS
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
#Social Service#Behavioral Health#Peer Support#Ncdhhs
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
Health
Politics
Department of Health
whqr.org

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

NC virtual charter schools continue to have poor performance yet high demand

North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools have been allowed to expand their enrollment in recent years, despite continually poor student outcomes. That's one of the major themes the State Board of Education heard during an annual report on the schools Wednesday. More than 5,700 North Carolina students attended one...
EDUCATION

