Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
Barton Chronicle
All safe in school bus collision
IRASBURG — Families were counting their blessings after a truck collided with a school bus carrying 14 students on Route 58 in Irasburg Thursday. A five-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was the only person to be hurt in the crash. Vermont State Police were on the scene, along with tow trucks, worried parents, Irasburg school staff, and emergency response crews after a Ford pickup truck towing a tractor collided with a school bus pulling out of a driveway.
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
mynbc5.com
Driver killed after motorcycle hits truck in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Newport man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Route 100. Vermont State Police said 81-year-old Howard Collins of Newport Center was driving south on Route 100 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when he attempted to make a left turn onto Collins Mill Road.
WCAX
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
newportdispatch.com
Derby man arrested for assault at Border Motel
DERBY — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident at the Border Motel at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Leonard Bent, of Derby, assaulted Joseph Leone, 55, also of Derby. Police say Leone’s...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting
Denroy Dasent was charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting at the Swiss Host Motel in South Burlington on Sunday night. He was charged on Monday in a shooting in Burlington that took place the same night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting .
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
Man charged with aggravated drunk driving after Dummer, NH crash
New Hampshire State Police accuse Ronald Hamel of Milan of striking two motorcyclists Saturday afternoon.
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
Suspect in Sunday’s shootings charged with two counts of murder
Police said a 52-year-old man shot and killed two men in separate incidents Sunday.
NECN
Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
