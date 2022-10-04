Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
WMUR.com
3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
WMUR.com
Relatives of Alstead shooting victim urge greater action against domestic, gun violence
ALSTEAD, N.H. — Relatives of a woman shot in Alstead nearly two weeks ago are urging people to take action to prevent domestic violence as they hope for her recovery. The woman was shot at an Alstead home last month and suffered life-threatening injuries. Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect on run after alleged Rutland TD bank robbery
Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery.
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
WMUR.com
Man seriously injured in shooting in Claremont; 3 people arrested in connection to incident, police say
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in a Claremont Walmart parking lot Wednesday, police said. Claremont police said they responded to the Walmart on Bowen Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They said this all stems from some sort of...
Rutland woman allegedly robs Jolley Mart at knifepoint
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police ask public to turn in controlled substances, needles during take back day
LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to help them get dangerous drugs off the streets as part of the National Drug Take Back event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The department will have two drop-off locations where members of the public can surrender controlled...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
WNYT
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church
A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
Comments / 1