Randolph, VT

WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
Royalton, VT
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WNYT

Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY

