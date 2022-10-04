ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 9

RW
2d ago

For what? He did absolutely nothing for the state of Georgia, and criminally enriched himself and his family by trashing everyone else.

Reply
8
Gail Hedrick
2d ago

He is part of the reason America is so messed up with division and hatred.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Society
City
Brookhaven, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Society
Decatur, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Education
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Druid Hills, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Decatur, GA
Education
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikema Williams
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
ALABAMA STATE
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressman Lewis#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House
The Associated Press

Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership committee had raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Abrams has collected a total of $85 million since announcing her second bid for governor. The Democrat said she had more than $11 million in cash remaining, after spending nearly $44 million during the third quarter Abrams has effectively leveraged a Republican-backed law that allows top Georgia candidates and legislative caucuses to collect unlimited contributions through leadership committees, while coordinating spending with traditional campaign committees, leaving no difference in who controls the money and how it can be used. Her One Georgia Committee raised $20.8 million during the quarter, while her direct campaign raised $15.4 million.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTGS

Raphael Warnock Way unveiled in Savannah near Senator's childhood home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock unveiled a street sign bearing his name on the street where he grew up in Savannah earlier on Thursday. Warnock was raised on Cape Street in the Kayton-Frazier Homes in Savannah. Warnock expressed his gratitude for the city of Savannah and what it meant for him to share his moment with the younger generation.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy