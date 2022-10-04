ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Comments / 0

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Two from KASD named to 2022 Fox Cities Future 15 list

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District Superintendent along with Kaukauna High School’s band director were named to the 2022 Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals list. Mike Slowinski, superintendent, Kaukauna Area School District and Jacob Martin, high school band director, Kaukauna Area School District, are part of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kaukauna, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Astronaut touches down at Peshtigo schools

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Peshtigo got the chance to meet an astronaut Tuesday, who traveled quite a distance since the last time they talked with him. Last December, we covered a special moment when the Peshtigo school district connected with astronaut Mark Vande Hei while he was aboard the International Space Station.
PESHTIGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Oshkosh mayor shares details of her troubled past

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time ever, Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri is sharing details about a troubled past and how she turned her life around after growing up in foster care, serving jail time, and surviving abusive relationships. Now she’s running for state Assembly, but she told Action...
OSHKOSH, WI
#Tech#Kaukauna High School
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI
NewsBreak
Education
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh Defense suing local supplier

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Corporation is suing one of its local supply chain vendors alleging low-quality parts for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Oshkosh Defense is taking J. Stadler Machine of Oshkosh to court claiming control arm pins the company produced for the suspensions on the J-L-T-V broke and had to be replaced throughout the military’s fleet.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Search is on for Kaukauna’s 2022 community Christmas tree

KAUKAUNA — To continue the tradition of cutting a tree to be enjoyed by Kaukauna residents during the holiday season, the city is again looking for a suitable tree to be placed in Hydro Park near Crooks Avenue. The tree will be lit during the Electric City Christmas Parade...
KAUKAUNA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge

Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
GREEN BAY, WI

