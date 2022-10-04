Read full article on original website
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two from KASD named to 2022 Fox Cities Future 15 list
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District Superintendent along with Kaukauna High School’s band director were named to the 2022 Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals list. Mike Slowinski, superintendent, Kaukauna Area School District and Jacob Martin, high school band director, Kaukauna Area School District, are part of...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
Fox11online.com
Wrightstown facilities to create over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving state grant
MADISON (WLUK) -- Two Wrightstown facilities in village's industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel...
A course on 'doing nothing' is the most popular at a Wisconsin university
A one-unit college course on relaxing and not doing anything has become the most popular class at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Moraine Park Technical College looking for $55 million to fund improvements
Moraine Park Technical College is looking to borrow $55 million to expand and improve its facilities through a referendum on the ballot this November. The money will come from property taxes.
WBAY Green Bay
Astronaut touches down at Peshtigo schools
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Peshtigo got the chance to meet an astronaut Tuesday, who traveled quite a distance since the last time they talked with him. Last December, we covered a special moment when the Peshtigo school district connected with astronaut Mark Vande Hei while he was aboard the International Space Station.
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Oshkosh mayor shares details of her troubled past
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time ever, Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri is sharing details about a troubled past and how she turned her life around after growing up in foster care, serving jail time, and surviving abusive relationships. Now she’s running for state Assembly, but she told Action...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
TimberPro in Shawano is expanding
TimberPro, a manufacturer of forestry equipment in Shawano is making a significant expansion to its current operation.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
whby.com
Oshkosh Defense suing local supplier
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Corporation is suing one of its local supply chain vendors alleging low-quality parts for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Oshkosh Defense is taking J. Stadler Machine of Oshkosh to court claiming control arm pins the company produced for the suspensions on the J-L-T-V broke and had to be replaced throughout the military’s fleet.
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Search is on for Kaukauna’s 2022 community Christmas tree
KAUKAUNA — To continue the tradition of cutting a tree to be enjoyed by Kaukauna residents during the holiday season, the city is again looking for a suitable tree to be placed in Hydro Park near Crooks Avenue. The tree will be lit during the Electric City Christmas Parade...
Oshkosh Area Humane Society seeking foster homes for influx of homeless kittens
Kitten season is still going strong in shelters across the country and the Oshkosh Area Humane Society hopes people in the community will open up their homes temporarily to some kitten guests.
shepherdexpress.com
LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge
Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Caregiver Service Accused of Refusing Care to HIV Patient, Settles in Court
A Green Bay caregiver organization is being fined for its refusal to provide in-home care to a patient with HIV. This inaction caused Helping Hands Caregivers to be accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities act. Federal prosecutors claim several caregivers in the organization refused to help the patient and...
