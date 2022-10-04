Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Uvalde school district suspends police force, puts top officials on leave
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde school district said Friday it will suspend all activities of its police department, and confirmed that two of the department’s top officials have been placed on administrative leave after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 21 people. In a statement issued...
everythinglubbock.com
Empower Camps of Texas has a Spooktacular Camp
LUBBOCK, Texas— Empower Camps of Texas is a newer non-profit that is focused on bringing joy to individuals that haven’t had opportunities to attend camps. They have an upcoming Spooktacular Halloween Camp coming up. Get more information at empowercamps.org or by calling Doug at 806-939-5514.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Uvalde CISD knew of investigation into Ex-DPS trooper before hiring, records show
UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar/KXAN) — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who responded to the Uvalde massacre — and is under investigation for her response — was hired onto the Uvalde school district’s police force, according to records obtained by KXAN. A day after CNN first reported the hiring, the woman was terminated, but KXAN discovered records show the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District knew she was under investigation when they offered her the position.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders. A famous movie, The Town that Dreaded Sundown was based on this Phantom...
everythinglubbock.com
Beto to visit Lubbock, Texas Tech University on ‘Beto for Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University was named as an upcoming stop on Beto O’Rourke’s college tour on Wednesday, according to O’Rourke’s official website. According to the website, the visit was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at an unannounced location on Texas Tech’s Campus.
everythinglubbock.com
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, both of Edinburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday for their respective roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
everythinglubbock.com
Texas pumpkin season sub-par, glimpses broader drought impact
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether families pick them up at local farms for Halloween crafts or from the supermarket for a range of decorative and culinary endeavors, pumpkin season is in full swing in Texas. However, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, pumpkin producers in the state saw their second subpar season in a row, leaving fewer available to meet high demands.
everythinglubbock.com
Five alleged smugglers added to border’s ‘most wanted’ list
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”. All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.
everythinglubbock.com
What history says about youth voter turnout in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continued his college-campus tour on Wednesday in Central Texas, hoping young voters will turnout and bring him votes needed to win in the November election. O’Rourke courted college students at Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University and Texas State University in...
everythinglubbock.com
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
CALEXICO, Calif. (Border Report) — Esteban Ojeda was visiting his cousin and other relatives when their cellphones suddenly went off with a warning: A giant sandstorm was approaching and it would arrive in an hour. Ojeda didn’t believe it. “The sky was super clear and you go nothing...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Scattered showers, especially west. Low of 57°. Winds NNE 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High of 77°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Scattered showers and storms have brought locally heavy rainfall...
Comments / 0