UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar/KXAN) — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who responded to the Uvalde massacre — and is under investigation for her response — was hired onto the Uvalde school district’s police force, according to records obtained by KXAN. A day after CNN first reported the hiring, the woman was terminated, but KXAN discovered records show the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District knew she was under investigation when they offered her the position.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO