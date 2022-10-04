ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of having meth, heroin at Richmond County boating area

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — A woman is facing multiple drug charges after allegedly being caught with meth and heroin by state wildlife officers.

According to Richmond County Jail Records, 35-year-old Stacy Nicole Johnson was brought in by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27.

Johnson is charged with one felony count each of: possession of methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; possession of heroin; and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

She is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of: possession of drug paraphernalia; and being in a boating access area with “other purpose.”

As of Oct. 4, Johnson remained in jail on a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19.

Online court records show Johnson has charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia pending from 2021 and has an Oct. 10 court date for those charges.

Johnson appears to have no prior convictions in the state, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

