TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO