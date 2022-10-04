Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments
TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
Register Citizen
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield developer withdraws plan to convert farm into gas station after public outcry
BLOOMFIELD — Developer Michael Frisbie is taking his proposal to build a Noble Gas Station, winery and ice cream shop elsewhere after neighbor feedback derailed the plans a second time. Frisbie, owner of Noble Gas and Frisbee's Dairy Barn, offered to buy Bloom Hill Farm and ice cream shop...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Register Citizen
Torrington resolves sewer project problems
TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
ctexaminer.com
Proposed Whole Foods Parking Lot Would Overlap Setbacks In Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – Parking may be a concern as the owners of a Boston Post Road shopping plaza attempt to prepare for Whole Foods, which has signed a lease to open a store in Old Saybrook. Bringing in Whole Foods will require some changes to the plaza, said David...
Register Citizen
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding
NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
Register Citizen
Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs
WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
NBC Connecticut
Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch
With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Register Citizen
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Register Citizen
Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space
SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
Register Citizen
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
