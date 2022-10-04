ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation

Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

