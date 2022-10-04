Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Texas A&M women's head basketball coach brings mentorship program to Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's women’s head basketball coach, Joni Taylor, is bringing women together in the Brazos Valley with her mentorship program, Beyond Basketball. “It’s always been something in my heart,” said Taylor. “As an assistant coach, I always wanted to just have a space...
News Channel 25
First Friday celebrates 17th anniversary in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — First Friday’s are always an exciting time here in downtown Bryan, from food to arts to a variety of activities. “If you’re brand new to the Bryan-College Station community, really the Brazos Valley as a whole, First Friday is the very first event you must come and do in our area,” said Abigail Noel, PR & communications manager, Destination Bryan.
News Channel 25
Special Olympics Texas athlete throws out first pitch at a Houston Astros game
HOUSTON, Texas — After 2 years it’s back to the mound for The Special Olympics in College Station and Softball is one of many sports making its return. One player said his inspiration comes from The Major League. “Yes sir, I am – a big time [Houston] Astros...
News Channel 25
College Station Fire Department speaks to teens about a future in fire service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Teenagers interested in becoming a firefighter or simply wanting to learn more about the fire service industry can join the College Station Fire Department at a career teen panel. “We’re going to be talking about all the things firefighters do as a career,” said Stuart...
Comments / 0