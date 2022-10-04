ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Dave Owen
3d ago

AACPS had to known since COVID started transportation was a problem .That had more then enough time to fix it .Too add the change of start time for HS added to problem .This was a complete failure on the board part

Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times

In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day

GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Anne Arundel County announces $1M in nonprofit grants

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined the county's community foundation Thursday to announce $1 million in grant funds for nonprofits in the community. The newly available grants, ranging between $10,000 and $50,000, will be awarded to nonprofits that posit solutions to this year's community needs report. "Strengthening...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School

BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for allegedly assaulting students at Mervo High School on Thursday afternoon.Video on the Twitter account @Baltimore2raw shows students inside a hallway at Mervo, punching and hitting one another as someone yells, "the Mama too."  Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a student argued with another Thursday. Then, she let a parent inside the school, through an unauthorized door. After that, things turned physical. In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be wearing pants that belong to a postal worker's uniform Parents and students told WJZ they heard...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say

BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school. Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said. The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD

