Opinion: CT is transparent about its finances
Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
Neighborhood notes: Old Greenwich creates flower burst, Byram nature walk steps off, Citizens Police Academy offered
Residents are invited to find out what it’s like to be a member of the Greenwich Police Department. The next class of the GPD’s Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. It will then meet weekly over the next nine weeks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the town’s Public Safety Complex off of Greenwich Avenue. There will also be one Monday class on Nov. 7 and graduation will be held on Dec. 21.
Norwalk water emergency starts Friday. Here's what it means.
NORWALK — Beginning Friday at noon, the city will be under a water emergency, prohibiting excessive use until further notice. On average, Norwalk receives 57 inches of rain annually, according to a city statement on the emergency released Wednesday morning. As of Sept. 30, Norwalk received 30 inches of rain this year, according to the statement.
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Community news: Darien preps for Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade, a 28-year town tradition
The Darien Community Association is preparing for this year's Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade as it continues a 28-year tradition for the town's youngest residents. Preschool-age children are invited to dress up for Halloween and go trick-or-treating with their caretakers at local merchants along the Post Road in Darien. Attendees...
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
Woog's World: Performances by The Doors, Animals part of Staples High's history
Staples High School’s move in 1958 from Riverside Avenue to North Avenue did more than shift over 1,000 students from a very old (1884) wooden structure, and a crowded newer (1936) one to a sparkling new campus with six buildings connected by open-air walkways (and Staples’ first-ever auditorium). It also marked the clear beginning of the modern Staples era. Westport’s high school soon became a national leader in a wide variety of areas, from curriculum and student government to music, drama and soccer.
Here's how Darien is preparing for future flooding after the devastation of Ida and Elsa
DARIEN — Before the devastation from Hurricane Ian was becoming clear and its remnants were sweeping up the East Coast, Darien officials already were talking about preparing for future floods based on past experience. After dealing with severe flooding during storms Elsa and Ida last year, town officials across...
Why does the world's top woman squash player train in CT? 'It’s the perfect place,' says Nouran Gohar
STAMFORD — The world's best female squash player might just be your neighbor. Egyptian-born Nouran Gohar has lived in the Bull's Head neighborhood of Stamford since December 2021, and this year, she reached the top ranking of women's squash for the second time in her career. Gohar trains at...
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
Police: Hartford man charged in drive-by killing of innocent bystander
HARTFORD — Local police say they have arrested a resident who killed another man in a May drive-by shooting. Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempt at murder and reckless endangerment for fatally shooting Guillermo Gonzalez, police said. Bond was set at $2 million.
Thieves steal car in East Haven after knocking woman to ground, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police say a woman tried to fight off two men who stole her car and purse outside a town apartment complex on Wednesday. East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said the woman struggled with the men before they pushed her to the ground in the parking lot outside the Woodview Apartments in the 1200 block of North High Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'
RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
Yale football to wear throwback Walter Camp uniforms to commemorate 150 years of football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale football team is going old school Saturday. Really old school. The Bulldogs will celebrate 150 years of college football by wearing throwback uniforms Saturday against Ivy League rival Dartmouth. The uniforms are modeled after those worn by Walter Camp, an 1880 Yale graduate considered the father of American football.
A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball perfection
9-3 Record of the Darien girls cross country team, which swept last Wednesday.s meet. Following Meyer were senior Avery Johnson in second (16:50.80), sophomore Alison Meyers in third (16:53.40), sophomore Anna Ventker in sixth (17:37.30), and junior Evelyn Trudel in 12th (18:38.20). 16:10.50. Time for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who...
