Residents are invited to find out what it’s like to be a member of the Greenwich Police Department. The next class of the GPD’s Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. It will then meet weekly over the next nine weeks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the town’s Public Safety Complex off of Greenwich Avenue. There will also be one Monday class on Nov. 7 and graduation will be held on Dec. 21.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO