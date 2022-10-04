ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Saints Final Injury Report: Week 5

QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib) Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.
Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals. This means J.K. Dobbins, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

T.J. Lang: Russell Wilson Is ‘So Fraudulent and Fake’

With Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the news following a difficult performance on national television, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang took to the airwaves to share his thoughts on the signal-caller. Lang currently serves as the sideline reporter for 97.1 The Ticket during Lions games. He spent...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming

There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5

The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. The rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders dates back decades, but the Raiders haven't held up their end of the bargain since moving to Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Bryan Cook scored double points in KC Chiefs’ grading system this week. Here’s why

Bryan Cook sent a man sailing. And then he earned kudos in the Kansas City Chiefs film room. Yes, KC special teams coach Dave Toub was pretty fired up after seeing replays of Cook’s kickoff return block against Tampa Bay, as between the hashes on the 30-yard line, he lifted one Buccaneer off the ground and then sent him colliding into one of his teammates during the first quarter on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘Geriatric’ Cobb Finds Third-Down Fountain of Youth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why has Randall Cobb been so effective on third down?. “Well, I’m not out there on first or second down,” the veteran Green Bay Packers receiver said with a smile this week. Fair enough. Cobb has been the Packers’ secret weapon on third...
GREEN BAY, WI

