Bryan Cook sent a man sailing. And then he earned kudos in the Kansas City Chiefs film room. Yes, KC special teams coach Dave Toub was pretty fired up after seeing replays of Cook’s kickoff return block against Tampa Bay, as between the hashes on the 30-yard line, he lifted one Buccaneer off the ground and then sent him colliding into one of his teammates during the first quarter on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO