4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
Wichita Eagle
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
Wichita Eagle
‘Geriatric’ Cobb Finds Third-Down Fountain of Youth
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why has Randall Cobb been so effective on third down?. “Well, I’m not out there on first or second down,” the veteran Green Bay Packers receiver said with a smile this week. Fair enough. Cobb has been the Packers’ secret weapon on third...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
Wichita Eagle
T.J. Lang: Russell Wilson Is ‘So Fraudulent and Fake’
With Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the news following a difficult performance on national television, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang took to the airwaves to share his thoughts on the signal-caller. Lang currently serves as the sideline reporter for 97.1 The Ticket during Lions games. He spent...
Wichita Eagle
Bryan Cook scored double points in KC Chiefs’ grading system this week. Here’s why
Bryan Cook sent a man sailing. And then he earned kudos in the Kansas City Chiefs film room. Yes, KC special teams coach Dave Toub was pretty fired up after seeing replays of Cook’s kickoff return block against Tampa Bay, as between the hashes on the 30-yard line, he lifted one Buccaneer off the ground and then sent him colliding into one of his teammates during the first quarter on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals. This means J.K. Dobbins, who...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. The rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders dates back decades, but the Raiders haven't held up their end of the bargain since moving to Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ‘still has lot of pain’ as Raiders game nears
The Chiefs will continue to practice without their starting kicker ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker (left-ankle sprain) will not be on the practice field Friday, the Chiefs announced. Butker also didn’t practice Thursday and has missed...
