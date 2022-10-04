Read full article on original website
Debbie Puckett
3d ago
Our world is filled with so much EVIL 👿. Children aren’t safe with their own parents, grandparents, family. So very sad and heartbreaking 💔
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
WKYT 27
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
14news.com
Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
wevv.com
Posey County woman sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing her husband
A Posey County, Indiana woman has been sentenced to several decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing her husband in 2018. The Posey County Prosecutors Office says 49-year-old Peggy Higginson of Wadesville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Troy Higginson.
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
14news.com
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
clayconews.com
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
WKYT 27
Community reflects on months since flood, after missing Breathitt Co. woman found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two months ago, Breathitt County families stepped inside their homes for the first time after the flood. Today, this is what is left for so many, just the plot of land they were build on. Remnants that they’d once been there, but nothing else. “Now...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WKYT/Gray News) - Two people in Kentucky are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into an investigation into the death of a child whose remains were found inside a tote storage unit, authorities said. Officials said Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being...
WKYT 27
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond. Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday. Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting. According to Parrish’s arrest citation,...
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
