ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Comments / 4

Debbie Puckett
3d ago

Our world is filled with so much EVIL 👿. Children aren’t safe with their own parents, grandparents, family. So very sad and heartbreaking 💔

Reply
4
Related
WKYT 27

Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Berea, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Berea, KY
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Daviess County, KY
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Human Remains#Daviess Co#Dcso
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy