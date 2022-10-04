Read full article on original website
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5 TNF: Will Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon III give managers an early lead?
Week 5 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get an AFC showdown in Week 5 as the Indianapolis Colts head west to take on the Denver Broncos. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 5 Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers
BOSTON -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News
Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday. The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. The NFL...
Bold fantasy football predictions: Will Washington receivers command respect in Week 5?
Andy Behrens: You've been waiting patiently for the first big Dalvin Cook week and, hey, great news: Chicago's defense is here to facilitate a monster performance. The Bears rank dead-last in the league against the run, allowing an outrageous 183.3 YPG on the ground. Aaron Jones, Dameon Pierce and Saquon Barkley have feasted against them and Cook is about to become the fourth back in as many weeks to produce a top-12 finish against Chicago.
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton to start on Sunday at home
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen confirmed QB Andy Dalton will start as the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dalton and the passing game looked solid in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Seahawks...
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
fantasypros.com
Melvin Gordon III slated to be 'the bell cow' Thursday
Melvin Gordon III, who has been splitting time with Javonte Williams in the Broncos backfield, is presumed to be in line for a very heavy workload Thursday with veteran RB Latavius Murray not yet on the active roster and the aforementioned Williams being out for the year. (James Palmer on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Pitts has failed to practice all week for the Falcons, and is looking more likely to miss the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end has underperformed compared to expectations so far this season for fantasy owners, recording more than two receptions in just one game so far this season. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firsker would be called on if Pitts is unable to play on Sunday. Monitor his practice activity Friday.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (knee) will be a game-day decision
Moore was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury. It appears the injury may have been suffered in practice as Thursday was the first day the Cardinals listed him as limited. Fantasy managers will likely want to rely on a healthy option considering the Cardinals play in the late window of games Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: 8 Busts to Avoid (2022)
Let’s take a look at a few of our top fantasy basketball busts to avoid as you prepare for your 2022 fantasy basketball draft. Average Draft Position (ADP) based on FantasyPros consensus NBA ADP. Prepare for your fantasy basketball league with our FREE mock draft simulator >>. Fantasy Basketball...
NBA・
Kenny Pickett Makes His Opinion Of Mitchell Trubisky Very Clear
Somehow Mitchell Trubisky and the guy who took his job, Kenny Pickett, appear to be on good terms. This Thursday, Pickett called Trubiksy one of the "best teammates" he's ever had. The two have supported each other, regardless of which one is starting. Pickett and Trubisky are ...
fantasypros.com
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) does not practice Thursday
Dotson did not practice for a second consecutive day with the team, which should come as little surprise to fantasy owners as the wideout currently is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury suffered in Week 4. Plan on having other options ready and available.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 6 Betting Preview
Saturday's college football slate features massive showdowns with some surprise undefeateds. How should we bet those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview TCU at Kansas, Tennessee at LSU, and Utah at UCLA before detailing his favorite bets across Week 6.
