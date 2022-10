Notre Dame (2-2) and 16th-ranked BYU (4-1) are ready to square off in a huge game for both teams. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game. Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline) Radio: Notre Dame Radio...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO