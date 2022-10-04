ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Lindsey
3d ago

Rest peacefully cousin. You fought a damn goodYour with your dad now. Live you both. Thanks everyone for your prayers and condolences 🙌 🙏

Cookie Carruth
3d ago

please donate to cancer awareness campaigns, breast cancer is very dominant in the black and Brown COMMUNITIES... I know, I have a sister and niece Survivors.

Constance Houston
3d ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽God’s Strength For Your Family And Friends!!🕊🕊🥀. R.I.P. Tiffany, R.I.P.

Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
BASKETBALL
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sacramento

Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing

In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said.  "That...
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
thedailytexan.com

Prepare for the Red River Rivalry with The Daily Texan’s OU weekend playlist

It is finally time for Longhorns fans to grab their cowboy boots and burnt orange clothing in preparation for this year’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. The UT and OU rivalry runs deep on both sides, so fans must be well-equipped for a weekend of intense highs and lows. The Daily Texan compiled a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
