Toni Lindsey
3d ago
Rest peacefully cousin. You fought a damn goodYour with your dad now. Live you both. Thanks everyone for your prayers and condolences 🙌 🙏
Cookie Carruth
3d ago
please donate to cancer awareness campaigns, breast cancer is very dominant in the black and Brown COMMUNITIES... I know, I have a sister and niece Survivors.
Constance Houston
3d ago
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽God’s Strength For Your Family And Friends!!🕊🕊🥀. R.I.P. Tiffany, R.I.P.
Related
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37
It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence
It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.
2 Warriors Stars Reportedly Get Into A Fight At Practice
On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said. "That...
Video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in face surfaces
Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation at practice this week, and a video of the incident shows that it was much more than a minor disagreement. TMZ obtained footage from Wednesday’s Warriors practice. In it, you can see how Green and Poole...
Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts
The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks and predictions
The Texas Longhorns (3-2) and the Oklahoma Sooners (3-2) meet Saturday in Dallas. Kickoff at the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for noon E.T. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Longhorns look for their...
The Texas Longhorns are a team everybody loves to hate — but why, exactly? | Opinion
Texas may be the most hated team in the nation because of its brand and its ubiquitous hand signal.
thedailytexan.com
Prepare for the Red River Rivalry with The Daily Texan’s OU weekend playlist
It is finally time for Longhorns fans to grab their cowboy boots and burnt orange clothing in preparation for this year’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. The UT and OU rivalry runs deep on both sides, so fans must be well-equipped for a weekend of intense highs and lows. The Daily Texan compiled a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming weekend.
