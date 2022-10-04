Oakland County deputies, White Lake Twp. police, fire set to cruise in surprise parade for 3-year-old battling cancer

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Local law enforcement in Oakland County is teaming up to bring a young boy diagnosed with leukemia a day he won't soon forget.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, marked patrol vehicles from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Unit, SWAT Unit, K9 Unit, Search and Rescue and Aviation, and the White Lake Township Police Department, as well as vehicles from the White Lake Township Fire Department will drive past 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw’s house in White Lake Township to show support as the young child continues his fight against cancer.

According to officials, Bradshaw is undergoing chemotherapy for acute lymphocytic leukemia which has a reputation for being challenging, “especially [for] a normally active and precocious 3-year-old.”

But local law enforcement hope to bring a smile to Archer's face as he works towards restoring his health.

The surprise parade feeds into the 3-year-old's love of cars, with special interest in police and emergency vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

"Perhaps it’s the hypnotic effect of the flashing, colorful lights," authorities added. "Or it could be because his parents, Steven and Lisa Bradshaw, are General Motors engineers."

Archer's parents said their son knows it's a special night, but he isn't quite sure what is in store.

Photo credit Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Photo credit The Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Photo credit The Oakland County Sheriff's Office

“He knows he has a surprise and people are coming over to his house,” Steven said, saying he doesn't even know himself what law enforcement has planned. “He just isn’t sure what the surprise is... We’re very excited. And we’re excited to see him excited.”

The sheriff's office said their vehicles, with lights flashing, will be visible as far as Archer can see.

"No doubt a siren or two may wail, announcing the arrival of this surprise parade," officials said.

But that's not all that is in store.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association Family Benevolent Fund is gifting Archer a remote-controlled mini electric patrol car -- perfect for cruising around the neighborhood and safety controlled by mom or dad, officials said.

The mini car is customized with the words "Archer Strong" with the officials Sheriff's Office logo approved by Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The 3-year-old will also receive his own police uniform and be "deputized on the spot" by the Sheriff.

“The challenges so many people are facing in their daily lives can be overwhelming and when it affects a child it makes it more intense,” Bouchard said. “Anything I can do to help this young health warrior and his family – I’m excited to do it.”

Rich Knodel, President of the Family Benevolent Fund, said the Deputies Union, along with local businesses, supports "various activities and causes such as making mortgage payments or paying for medical devices for those in need."

“We haven’t done anything like this before,” Knodel said.

Knodel credits Deputy John Roehrig with getting the idea for a surprise parade started when he became aware of Archer's illness.

“I just feel humbled and blessed to be a part of this,” Knodel said. “Where it’s needed, the Family Benevolent Fund tries to help.”

The surprise parade is planned to go down the 9000 block of Shelby Drive in White Lake Township later this evening.

Law enforcement participating in the parade will meet up prepare at 5:30 p.m. at the J.C. Penney parking lot at 10320 Highland Road in White Lake.