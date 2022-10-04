Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Patriots Place Brian Hoyer On IR; Here’s What That Means
FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s concussion will sideline him for at least the next four games. The New England Patriots on Thursday placed Hoyer on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire. Per NFL rules, the earliest the veteran quarterback can return is Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call
Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line. Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime...
Did Odell Beckham Jr. Give Away His Shortlist Of Future NFL Teams?
When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a game changer for any offense, and it appears the free agent wide receiver might have released his shortlist of NFL teams he wishes to sign with. The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl...
Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
Ex-Patriots Receiver Visits Lions Ahead Of Matchup Vs. New England
With four wide receivers for the Lions winding up on Wednesday’s injury report and not participating in practice, Detroit is in need of some healthy bodies at the position. And the Lions just might look to a former Patriots wideout to fill the void with a Week 5 matchup against New England coming up on Sunday.
Is Geno Smith For Real? Seahawks QB Could Be In Line For NFL Award
One of the more exciting and heart-warming stories of the 2022 NFL season has been the incredible play of Geno Smith. The tradition is to overreact in Week 1, and that’s what many did as the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The win was capped off with Smith’s mic drop line, “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”
Patriots Rookie Check-In: How First-Year Players Are Faring So Far
The New England Patriots’ future looks bright after their narrow loss to the heavily favored Green Bay Packers. Several New England rookies played key roles in that overtime defeat at Lambeau Field, including its fill-in quarterback (Bailey Zappe), top defensive playmaker (Jack Jones), new special teams sparkplug (Marcus Jones) and a starting offensive lineman (Cole Strange).
N’Keal Harry’s Status For Week 7 Vs. Patriots Clearer After Update
FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears Patriots fans will be able to give N’Keal Harry a warm welcome back to New England when the Chicago Bears visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 clash. The Bears announced Wednesday that Harry has been designated to return from injured reserve, meaning...
Attorney Notes ‘Big Challenge’ Tom Brady Faces Amid Divorce Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, reportedly have hired divorce lawyers, perhaps signaling the end of their 13-year marriage after months of rumors about the power couple being on unsteady ground. As for what’s next? Well, Brady and Bündchen are looking into what...
Jack Jones Reveals Whether He Got In Trouble For Controversial Comment
Jack Jones might’ve landed on Ty Law and Peter King’s bleep-lists for what he said last Sunday night, but it sounds like the Patriots rookie avoided any reprimanding from his bosses. Jones, who intercepted Aaron Rodgers in New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, made headlines after...
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Update On Patriots WR’s Status For Lions Game
The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Jakobi Meyers is expected to suit up at Gillette Stadium for New England in its Week 5 matchup with Detroit, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday morning, citing a source. The fourth-year receiver missed the Patriots’ last two games after aggravating a knee injury late in his team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tyquan Thornton Returns To Practice; What That Means For Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was the most notable player on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, but a close second was Tyquan Thornton. The rookie receiver made his practice return just over six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured collarbone. Thornton, New England’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered the injury during a preseason game.
Colts-Broncos: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Indianapolis Colts are set to take a trip to Denver and visit the Broncos to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a weird first month of the season for the Colts, whose only victory in the young season has come against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Colts continue to play down to their competition, it’s likely to be a long year for Indy.
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded Ahead Of Lions Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones had “definitely made progress” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain. The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 5 confirmed that. Jones officially was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. It was the...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Be Better'
The Denver Broncos (2-3) fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Thursday in one of the ugliest NFL games in recent memory. Things were so bad, Broncos fans couldn’t bare to stick around for the overtime period, as several were shown heading for the exits. Quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver’s $245...
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Questionable for Sunday vs. Lions
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. Meyers posted three straight limited practices this week, making it anybody’s guess whether he plays on Sunday. The Patriots would like to give rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe as many weapons as possible, so this will be a situation to monitor as we get closer to kickoff. New England will be desperate to take a winnable game at home against the Detroit Lions to keep pace in a strong AFC East after a 1-3 start.
Ex-Patriot Traded This Season Reportedly Out For Rest Of 2022
The New England Patriots made an under-the-radar move last month when they dealt backup offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade that included a pick swap. The start of Herron’s tenure with his new team barely got off the ground, though. The Raiders placed...
