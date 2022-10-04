SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: With big game looming, Cushing breaks into top 10

By Christian Potts

Photo of Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz courtesy of Jason Elmquist, Stillwater News Press

Cushing has hopes of making 2022 a year to remember for its football program.

Coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons, including a Class 4A state semifinal appearance in 2020, the Tigers are seeking something bigger, like a state title run, more than six decades after the school's two state championship seasons in 1958 and 1961.

The first half of the 2022 season has gone to plan, with Cushing rolling to a 5-0 record and beating multiple solid foes along the way, mostly in dominant fashion.

The Tigers average 55.4 points per game, led by quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, who has thrown for 1,417 yards with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Camden Crooks has caught nine of the touchdowns, one of six Tigers to catch a TD pass.

The efforts of this pair and all their Cushing teammates have helped propel the Tigers into the Top 10 for the first time this year in this week's edition of the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 rankings.

Staying there, and at the top of the standings of District 4A-3, for Cushing faces an immediate challenge from one of Class 4A's traditional powers. Wagoner comes to Cushing on Friday night for a game that likely will decide the 4A-3 champion, but will also serve as notice for 4A squads throughout the state.

Here is a look at all of this week's Top 25.

1. Bixby (5-0, 2-0 District 6AI-1)

The Spartans' dominance continues, with some of the numbers from last week's 80-0 win against Southmoore being simply staggering.

Bixby scored 38 points in the first quarter in just seven offensive snaps. By halftime, the Spartans ran only 12 offensive plays but scored 66 points.

Senior Jakeb Snyder returned two interceptions for touchdowns and also had a touchdown catch, and teammate Tyson Williams added two punt returns for scores as the Bixby starters had a short but productive evening.

2. Tulsa Union (5-0, 2-0 District 6AI-2)

The Redhawks continue as the solid No. 2 squad in Class 6AI and all of Oklahoma, overcoming a bit of a slow start to turn on the jets and bury Yukon, 61-3. It was keyed by a couple of big special teams plays in the second quarter.

Leading just 6-0, a 54-yard punt return for a score by Grayson Tempest was followed by a blocked punt that led to another quick Union score, and the rout was on. This week, the Redhawks head west to face Norman in a Thursday night contest.

3. Edmond Deer Creek (5-0, 2-0 District 6AII-2)

The Antlers made short work of Putnam City, 51-7, in Week 5 to keep their perfect season and District 6AII-2 start alive. But now comes the game they've been keeping an eye on all season, with a road trip to Choctaw they hope is as fruitful as it was last November.

On that night 11 months ago, Deer Creek's run to the 6AII state title game began in Choctaw with a 36-29 victory against the Yellowjackets. The winner here goes to the front of the line in 6AII.

4. McAlester (5-0, 2-0 District 5A-3)

The Buffaloes pulled off one of the most improbable wins of the season in Week 5 to stay perfect.

Down 10 points with less than two minutes to play, they rallied to take the lead on a pair of Erik McCarty touchdowns sandwiched around a successful onside kick. But then Del City's Stanley Johnson booted his fourth field goal to send the game to overtime.

Then McCarty came up big again in the overtime, scoring on a 1-yard run and then the deciding conversion run for a 34-33 win .

Their reward? How about a short week and then a Thursday night showdown with the other of their top district rivals this year, Coweta? The Buffaloes visit the Tigers for a huge contest and a win would all but wrap up the District 5A-3 championship for McAlester.

5. Mustang (4-1, 2-0 District 6AI-2)

The Broncos came up with their biggest win of the season and kept themselves in the hunt in District 6AI-2 by taking down Owasso, 27-17. Star receiver Jacobe Johnson not only caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Tristen Russell, but also threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Keegan Bass on a trick play.

Mustang next faces an Edmond Santa Fe squad that had high hopes this season, but is off to a surprising 0-5 start.

6. OKC Bishop McGuinness (5-0, 2-0 District 5A-2)

The Irish remained on a roll, burying Lawton Eisenhower, 49-15, to start their season perfect through five games.

The schedule picks up a lot in October, though, beginning with this week's showdown game against a surging Guthrie squad and then a Week 7 showdown against perennial power Midwest City Carl Albert, who inched out the Irish and Guthrie for last year's district title.

7. Jenks (4-1, 2-0 District 6AI-1)

Get ready for a move that might raise a few eyebrows, but another closer-than-expected fit in a 28-22 win against an inconsistent 2-3 Westmoore squad leads to Jenks slipping behind a few teams that just have frankly looked more complete in their victories.

Still, the Trojans are a force as the two-time defending Class 6AI champions, and have plenty of time to impress. Not to mention they still very much control their own destiny, with big showdown games with Broken Arrow (Oct. 28) and Bixby (Nov. 3) looming, as well as this week's test against Norman North.

8. Coweta (5-0, 2-0 District 5A-3)

Some thought the Tigers could have their hands full in a road trip to Sapulpa last week, but that wasn't the case. Behind another strong defensive effort that held the Chieftains to just 17 rushing yards, Coweta rolled to a 55-13 victory.

That sets the stage for a massive game this week, as No. 4 McAlester visits for a showdown that will have an even greater amount of attention, as it's part of a smaller slate of games being played on Thursday.

9. Choctaw (4-1, 2-0 District 6AII-2)

The Yellowjackets raced past an overmatched OKC Capitol Hill squad, 56-6, for their fourth straight victory.

They've got revenge in mind this week in what's not only a huge game for this year's 6AII race, but also a rematch of a 2021 quarterfinal playoff matchup, which Deer Creek won, 36-29, helping propel the Antlers to an eventual title-game loss to Bixby.

10. Cushing (5-0, 2-0 District 4A-3)

The Tigers have been the most consistent squad in Class 4A so far this season, and kept the momentum rolling with a 63-7 victory against Catoosa in Week 5.

But they'll get their toughest test of the year this week in a visit from Wagoner. The squads met in the 2020 4A state semifinals, with Wagoner rolling to a 40-14 victory.

11. Stillwater (5-0, 2-0 District 6AII-1)

The Pioneers served notice to District 6AII-1, if not all of the class in Week 5 by coming to Tulsa and routing Booker T. Washington, 38-6.

The Pioneers have gone about their business efficiently in a 5-0 start and particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where Noah Roberts has rushed for 685 yards and 14 touchdowns for a team striking for 51 points per game.

12. Del City (4-1, 1-1 District 5A-3)

The Eagles came up on the wrong end of the aforementioned and likely game of the year so far against McAlester. The defeat snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Eagles in district games.

Now they have to find a way to bounce back, and will try to during a visit from Sapulpa, which is licking its wounds from a 55-13 beating at the hands of Coweta.

13. Collinsville (5-0, 2-0 District 5A-4)

The Cardinals cleared a key early hurdle in the District 5A-4 race by taking down Tulsa Bishop Kelley, 28-21, to complete a perfect first half of the schedule.

Next up are trips to Tulsa to face Nathan Hale and Will Rogers, with an important Oct. 21 date looming against an unbeaten Grove squad in Week 8.

14. Rejoice Christian (5-0, 2-0 District 2A-8)

The Eagles got tested in a big way in Week 5, needing all they could muster to get past a much-improved Sequoyah-Claremore squad, 42-34.

Quarterback Chance Wilson saved the day with four touchdown runs, three of them in the second half, as part of 148 rushing yards to go along with 289 passing yards as the Eagles rallied in what was far and away their closest game of the season.

15. Lincoln Christian (4-1, 1-0 District 3A-3)

The Bulldogs took their off week later than almost anyone who played a Week Zero contest, and now they'll return to action against Checotah this week.

They still look to be at the head of a Class 3A race that features strong teams from multiple corners of the state, including unbeaten district rival Stigler, OKC Heritage Hall, Plainview, and squads like Verdigris, Tulsa Cascia Hall and Tulsa Metro Christian closer to home for the Bulldogs.

16. Guthrie (5-0, 1-0 District 5A-2)

The Blue Jays passed their first big test in District 5A-2, shutting down the solid rushing attack of Piedmont to the tune of a 27-0 shutout.

Guthrie can make an even bigger statement this week, with OKC Bishop McGuinness up next. A year ago, Guthrie scored a 35-34 victory against the Irish, snapping a six-game losing streak for the Blue Jays against McGuinness.

17. Muskogee (5-0, 2-0 District 6AII-1)

The Roughers found little resistance from Putnam City West in a 61-0 beatdown in Week 5.

Not a lot of people outside of the Muskogee locker room may have expected the Roughers to be unbeaten through half the season, but they look the part of a real contender in Class 6AII. Upcoming though, are big tests on Oct. 21 at Tulsa Booker T. Washington and their season finale Nov. 4 against Stillwater.

18. Owasso (1-4, 0-2 District 6AI-2)

The Rams are reeling after a second consecutive year losing to Mustang, but more importantly an 0-2 start to their district slate.

What's been a relentless schedule in the first half of the season does ease some beginning this week, with Edmond North coming to town. However, the Huskies are coming in off back-to-back wins after dropping their first four games of the season.

19. Washington (5-0, 2-0 District 2A-3)

The Warriors put on a particularly strong defensive showing in a successful road trip to Norman, toppling Community Christian, 42-7.

Washington seems to be building in efficiency, and starts the second half of its schedule with OKC Crooked Oak this week before facing two of their biggest challengers in District 2A-3, Lindsay and Purcell, the following two games.

20. Tuttle (4-1, 2-0 District 4A-2)

The Tigers appear to have things going back in the right direction, carding their second straight win since a non-district defeat to Guthrie.

Their road in District 4A-2 next goes in the direction of neighboring rival Blanchard, which also has bounced back with three straight wins after opening the year with consecutive defeats.

21. Tulsa Metro Christian (5-0, 2-0 District 3A-1)

The Patriots took a big early step in the District 3A-1 race, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a decisive 63-28 victory against visiting Perkins-Tryon. Quarterback Kirk Francis threw six touchdown passes, leading the way for a Metro squad averaging 46.2 points per game.

The Patriots play in an oddly configured district geographically that stretches from the Tulsa area all the way to Anadarko and multiple points between. One of those with a long road trip, McLoud, comes to Tulsa to face Metro this week.

22. Gore (5-0, 1-0 District A-8)

The Pirates are a serious contender in Class A, once again showing off their dominance by scoring early and often and rolling past Canadian, 61-0.

Gunner Dozier ran his season touchdown total to 15 in the victory. He leads a Gore offense as prolific as about as any in the state, averaging 55.4 points per contest. Not to be forgotten about, the Gore defense has been equally dominant, pitching four shutouts and allowing only 21 total points.

23. Elgin (5-0, 2-0 District 5A-1)

The Owls have surprised many with their perfect first half of the season, picking up perhaps the most impressive win of the five last week, shutting down Ardmore for a 35-0 victory.

District 5A-1 is right there for the taking now for Elgin, with huge games to close out the season against Lawton MacArthur and Midwest City that will go a long way to deciding who captures the district title.

24. Verdigris (5-0, 2-0 District 3A-4)

The Cardinals move into the rankings after taking down the defending Class 3A state champions, Tulsa Holland Hall, by a 28-6 count in Week 5.

Verdigris has won 28 games during the previous three seasons, but look primed for more this year behind running backs Reese Roller and Mason Mittasch, who have combined for nearly rushing 900 yards and 12 touchdowns already on the year, and a defense that's only allowed more than 14 points once.

25. Ringling (5-0, 2-0 District A-4)

Class A's defending state runner-up continues to take care of business, beating up on Dibble, 46-14, in Week 5.

Ahead are some bigger tests in the second half of the season, with the likes of an unbeaten Stratford squad and a 4-1 Wynnewood team still to come down the road on the schedule, as well as what looks to be a deep Class A playoff bracket after that.